What to expect from Kolkata’s proposed aquarium and marine museum in Alipore

A world-class marine-themed facility is in the works in south Kolkata, with the West Bengal Housing Infrastructure Development Corporation (WBHIDCO) announcing the e-auction of a land parcel at 34A, Belvedere Road, Alipore. Scheduled for September 2, this auction will determine the developer of the sprawling 166.50 cottah plot, on which the city’s newest attraction, an aquarium and marine museum, is to be built. The project aims to blend recreation with education, creating an immersive marine experience.

Location and auction details

The proposed aquarium will be built on an 11,137.50 square metre land parcel situated at a prime address in Alipore under KMC Ward 74. WBHIDCO will allot the plot on a freehold basis strictly for commercial use that includes the construction and operation of the aquarium. The auction will begin at a reserve price of Rs 410.26 crore with an earnest money deposit of Rs 8.21 crore. The e-auction will be held on the government portal on September 2 from 12pm to 3pm, with automatic extensions if bids continue in the final moments. The plot’s strategic location, opposite the Alipore Zoo and close to landmarks like the National Library and Victoria Memorial, adds immense value to the project.

ADVERTISEMENT

A 30-metre underwater tunnel with a 270° view

Visitors will be able to walk through a 30-metre-long tunnel surrounded on three sides by water Shutterstock

At the heart of the visitor experience will be a 30-metre-long underwater tunnel designed to offer a 270° panoramic view of marine life. Visitors will be able to walk through the tunnel surrounded on three sides by water, with aquatic creatures swimming around them in an immersive environment. This feature is expected to be one of the biggest draws of the project and is meant to match international standards.

Distinct marine zones showcasing regional and global biodiversity

The Aquarium and Marine Museum will be thematically divided into zones that highlight aquatic ecosystems from both India and the world. A dedicated eastern India section will focus on species native to the region’s rivers and wetlands, while a separate World Section will feature rare and exotic aquatic life from global marine habitats. Additionally, a Deep Sea section will be devoted to showcasing bio-luminescent species, showcasing glow-in-the-dark creatures that inhabit the depths of the oceans.

Touch tank and interactive experiences for children

A supervised touch tank will allow young visitors to physically engage with selected marine creatures Amit Datta

The facility will also include an interactive zone designed specifically for children. A supervised touch tank will allow young visitors to physically engage with selected marine creatures in a controlled, safe and educational setting. This hands-on section is aimed at evoking curiosity and promoting awareness about marine biology from an early age.

Floating platform and backstage tours for visitors

One of the more innovative features proposed is a floating platform where visitors can observe feeding sessions of larger aquatic animals. The museum will also offer behind-the-scenes tours that reveal the complex systems and processes required to care for marine life. These guided tours will give visitors a peek into quarantine zones, filtration systems and the overall management of marine health and water quality.

A landmark destination

The facility will house a significant number of marine specimens, including multiple species of sharks and rays Shutterstock

To establish itself as a landmark destination, the facility will house a significant number of marine specimens, including multiple species of sharks and rays. The viewing areas will feature large acrylic panels and double-height enclosures to provide stunning visuals of the underwater world. The emphasis will be on creating both awe and awareness, making the museum as much a conservation space as an entertainment hub.

Amenities, design specifications and environmental controls

The premises will include visitor amenities such as a café, souvenir shop and public utilities, all built into the main facility. The design will be guided by standards set by the Central Zoo Authority of India and will incorporate central air-conditioning, quarantine tanks, advanced filtration and temperature control systems, and specially designed lighting. Environmental stability will be a key focus, with emphasis on minimising noise, odour and vibration that could stress marine life.

Proximity to iconic Kolkata landmarks

The Alipore Zoo sits directly across the road, while (above) the National Library is just 350 metres away iStock

The aquarium’s proposed location makes it a natural extension of the city’s cultural circuit. The Alipore Zoo sits directly across the road, while the National Library is just 350 metres away. Other iconic spots such as the Victoria Memorial, Kalighat Temple, Race Course, and the Birla Planetarium are all within a 2-3km radius. With the nearest metro station located 2.4km away, the site is easily accessible to both local and outstation visitors.

The road ahead

The selected bidder must be a registered corporate body, trust or consortium with a minimum average annual turnover of Rs 100 crore in the last three financial years. Construction of the project must begin within one year of possession and be completed within five years. Once completed, this will likely become one of Kolkata’s most visited public attractions, a space that combines science, leisure and spectacle, right in the heart of the city.