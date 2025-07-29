Bagdogra Airport’s new terminal set to be a climate-resilient hub for the eastern Himalayas

A major upgrade is on the horizon for north Bengal’s skies as Bagdogra Airport prepares for a new terminal, which promises to be one of India’s most climate-conscious aviation hubs. With construction underway, the new civil enclave is being seen as a turning point in how the country builds for both connectivity and climate resilience.

Spread across 1.2 million square feet, the terminal is designed to accommodate 1,000 passengers per hour, significantly expanding the airport’s capacity. This project is a vision that blends high performance with deep sensitivity to the region’s culture and environmental challenges.According to airport director Mohammad Arif, the new terminal is to be completed by March 2027.

Designed by CP Kukreja Architects, the terminal draws architectural inspiration from the surrounding Himalayan landscape. Vertical aluminium fins and sloping pitched roofs on the façade are meant to evoke the flow of Darjeeling’s tea plantations and the jagged profile of the Kangchenjunga range.

The terminal is being built on flood-prone land, making climate resilience a critical part of the planning. To that end, the project will include a comprehensive stormwater management system with culverts, retaining walls and integrated drainage channels.

“This project is more than infrastructure. It is a demonstration of how architecture can respond to both its context and the climate,” said architect Dikshu C. Kukreja, managing principal of CP Kukreja Architects.

Inside, the space has been designed to be intuitive and welcoming. Large column-free halls will offer openness and visibility. Natural materials and finishes reference the region’s identity while also contributing to a calming passenger experience. The layout has been optimised to ensure efficient movement through check-in, security and boarding areas.

The terminal is also being developed as a net-zero carbon facility. Passive cooling systems, low-emissivity glass and on-site renewable energy installations are part of the plan. These elements are expected to reduce the building’s carbon footprint.

Bagdogra’s location between north Bengal and the Northeast makes it a strategic link for both tourism and regional logistics. Once complete, the new terminal is expected to serve as both a regional landmark and a national case study in climate-sensitive infrastructure.