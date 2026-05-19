To infinity and beyond! Five hotels with stunning pools perfect for a summer staycation near Kolkata

Infinity pools are the ultimate summer luxury. Think slipping into cool blue waters merging seamlessly with the skyline. From rooftop pools towering above Kolkata’s bustling streets to tranquil riverside retreats in Raichak near the Ganges, these hotels can turn an ordinary staycation into a dreamy escape from the heat this summer.

AltAir

Located on the 20th floor of the Eco Centre in New Town, AltAir’s rooftop infinity pool offers a dramatic skyline view. The poolside experience here feels intimate, making it ideal for a stylish city staycation.

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Address: 20th Floor, EM-4, Street No. 13, EM Block, Sector V, Bidhannagar

JW Marriott

JW Marriott Kolkata has an expansive infinity pool that offers sweeping city views. With a dedicated pool bar and spacious lounging area, it is the perfect place to cool off during the weekend after a long summer day in the city.

Address: 4A, JBS Haldane Avenue

Glenburn Penthouse

Glenburn Penthouse pairs its boutique charm with a serene infinity pool overlooking the cityscape, including the majestic Victoria Memorial, the Maidan and the Vidyasagar Setu.

Address: Kanak Towers, 7A, Russel Street

Hyatt Centric

Above the bustle of Ballygunge, Hyatt Centric’s seventh-floor infinity pool is a peaceful urban oasis. The panoramic skyline views and tranquil setting make it equally suited for an early morning swim or a relaxed evening unwind during a summer staycation.

Address: 17, Garcha 1st Lane, Dover Terrace, Ballygunge

Taj Ganga Kutir

From Taj Ganga Kutir’s infinity-edge pool in Raichak, one can enjoy an uninterrupted view of the river. Perfect for a calm summer retreat, this resort is surrounded by lush greenery and open skies. The pool adds to the resort’s laid-back luxury charm. About two hours from Kolkata, this is the new weekend destination for Kolkatans.

Address: Singhalganjabad, Roychak, Singhalganja Abad, West Bengal - 743368