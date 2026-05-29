Tea, travel, unravel: Five north Bengal tea estates to enjoy a premium cup and stay

The history of tea estates in Bengal is as long and as dense as tea itself. The symmetrical rows can sometimes hide leopards, but also provide an excellent retreat away from the bustle of the city lights.

Most tea estates are nestled at high altitudes, with rivers and mountains surrounding the valleys. Birds, rodents and various other animals call these valleys their home. It can become a temporary home for tourists travelling to these estates as well.

Here’s a small list of the tea estates of north Bengal where one can enjoy a luxurious stay for the summer…

Glenburn Tea Estate and Boutique Hotel

1 5

ADVERTISEMENT

The Glenburn Tea Estate and Boutique Hotel is an hour’s drive from Darjeeling. It is the perfect spot for life without hustle and rush. There’s the restored Burra Bungalow with views of the Kanchenjunga and the Water Lily Bungalow located at a seclusion. There’s tea garden tours, fishing trips, and local guides to teach you ways of the tea. It costs around Rs 48,000 for two people, encompassing everything from food to accommodation per night.

Glenburn is open for tourists all year round with seasonal flushes and tea tasting sessions.

Goomtee Tea Estate

2 5

Goomtee Tea Estate is one of the most famous tea estates in Darjeeling. Once the residence of Henry Montgomery Lennox, it later served as the bungalow for the directors of tea gardens, and later opened to general tourists.

It is located on Hill Cart road and is eight kilometres away from Kurseong. Here too you can avail tea tours, tea tasting and more. Average cost per night stay at the estates is Rs 9,000 for two people. Food is billed separately.

Fagu Tea Estate

3 5

Just 75km from New Jalpaiguri, Fagu Tea Estate in the Dooars offers a budget-friendly getaway wrapped in the quiet charm of a bygone era. Perched on a hilltop, the estate’s sloping bungalows open out to sweeping views of Kanchenjunga and rolling stretches of tea gardens below.

A short walk downhill leads to waterfalls hidden amid the greens and the scenic village of Fafer Kheti, making the estate an ideal base for slow travel in the hills. Quiet, scenic and easy on the pocket, Fagu Tea Estate is perfect for those looking to trade crowded tourist hubs for a more immersive Dooars experience. It costs around Rs 4,000 for two people per night here. Food is billed separately.

Tumsong Chiabari

4 5

Nestled in Ghum, around 30km from Darjeeling, Tumsong Chiabari offers a stay inside a century-old bungalow steeped in colonial charm. Surrounded by tea gardens and mountain views, the property blends heritage architecture with the quiet pace of life in the hills.

Its location makes it ideal for travellers looking beyond the usual Darjeeling itinerary. Guests can sign up for hikes through forest trails, cycling tours, birdwatching sessions and riverside picnics. Or simply spend time camping under the open sky. A walk through the tea plantation remains one of the highlights, offering a closer look at the estate and its history.

Sourenee Tea Estate

5 5

Located in the heart of the Mirik Valley, Sourenee Tea Estate offers a slice of old-world Darjeeling amid rolling tea gardens and misty hills. Known for producing certified organic tea, the estate is home to a century-old, three-storeyed bungalow that carries the quiet charm of a colonial retreat.

Perched on a small hillock, the bungalow stands out with its red gabled roof, white picket fences and sweeping views of the surrounding plantations. Guests can spend unhurried afternoons on the balcony with a fresh cup of estate-grown tea, watching workers move through the tea bushes below. It usually costs around Rs 10,000 per night for two people here.