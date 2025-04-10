Cop shop — did you know the Kolkata Police headquarters at Lalbazar has a souvenir shop?

1 8 All photos by Debrup Chaudhuri

The Kolkata Police Headquarters, popularly known as Lalbazar, has a lot of stories to share. But apart from the daily crime dramas that play out daily, the premises have a playful side too — in the form of a souvenir shop. With all kinds of police memorabilia available, it is worth a visit for collectors. Check out what you can find with My Kolkata…

This white foldable umbrella comes with several Kolkata motifs including Lalbazar, Howrah Bridge and more. You can also avail these small or large black folders to keep your documents safe with a Kolkata Police emblem printed on it

The Ashok Stambh is a powerful symbol of Indian democracy and culture, and you can get yourself a miniature version of it at the store. If you work with a lot of paper then these paper weights, in the shape of an old Kolkata Police helmet, are a must for your desk.

Beer mugs, wine glasses, and cups with various designs.

Something for the kids – a colouring book with pictures that help children understand what police work entails. For adults, there are several books on the history of the Kolkata Police headquarters. You can also get your copy of the Indian Penal code and a history of Kolkata streets

Shot glasses, and a silver ice-cream serving set. A silver showpiece plaque with the KP logo comes in a large and small size. You will also find a figurine of Lady Justice

Coffee table books fill the top shelf of the souvenir store, which was originally formed in 2001, before a revamped launch in 2017. My Kolkata spoke to Jayanta Mukherjee, ACP, Detective Department, who also oversees operations of the store. He said, “People with an interest about Kolkata Police or people who have worked here or have had a family member who worked here come and buy some collectibles. It is a way for them to remember the fond memories from their time here.”

Looking for a cuddle buddy? How about these teddies with a Kolkata Police badge around them? They are sure to make you (or your kid) feel safe. The shop also has bags of various sizes with the print of the headquarters building