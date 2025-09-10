A slice of college life: Tea-riffic Kolkata ‘chaa’ spots Gen Z students swear by

For Kolkata students, bharer chaa isn’t just tea — it’s an emotion that stays with them even years after college and university days are over.

Come rain or shine, students huddle around these nondescript stalls in between, before and after classes. Add to that the city’s undying adda culture, and these hyperlocal gems become the hotspot of conversations around politics, literature, career and labubu dolls.

Here’s a toast to the most iconic tea stalls nestled in the bustling Kolkata college neighbourhoods — from College Street to Jadavpur — that have kept generations of students fuelled, awake and aware.





Prem Tea Store, Jadavpur

1 6 Picture by Soumyajit Dey

Jadavpur University students can probably walk to this spot blindfolded. It’s right beside Gate 3 and a stone's throw from Gate 4. This little store is the place where students from institutions near Jadavpur gather in the evening to discuss academics, life, love and heartbreaks over endless bhars of tea and plates of steaming hot cheese Wai Wai.

The shop’s owner, Prem Prasad, hails from Bihar but he has been running the stall in Kolkata for over 15 years. Prem Da is an endearing presence, and his memory is legendary. Visit his stall after months and he will still remember exactly how much sugar you like in your tea.

“Prem Da’s shop is an emotion. You can be having a terrible day but one visit to this shop with your gang makes all your worries go away. The tea, the adda, the cheesy Maggi, everything is perfect,” said Sampoorna Dey, a 22-year-old student of Jadavpur University.

The stall remains open on all days from 8 in the morning till 11 at night.





Arun Tea Stall, Mullick Bazar

2 6 Picture by Amit Datta

This is the go-to hangout spot for students of St. Xavier’s College (Autonomous) and Loreto College. Ask anyone where ATS is and they will guide you. While their regular tea remains a staple, Cappuccino Tea (Rs 80) and club kachoris (Rs 60) are top favourites among students here.

At the heart of it all is owner Arun Kumar Yadav, who has been running the stall since he was 20 — that was 25 years back.

Arun Tea Stall remains open from 5.30am to 10.00pm on all days except Sundays.

“A senior took me to the place first. It has since been a favourite with us. We like the vibe and of course the tea,” said 20-year-old Pratiksha Bhadra and her friends — all students of St. Xavier’s College.

Hori Tea Stall and Prem Snacks & Tea Corner, Nandan

3 6 Picture by Soumyajit Dey

Amid endless debates on culture, theatre, history and world affairs, stands a man who has been serving tea for decades— quietly fuelling the juktis and torkos.

Ranjit Barik, also known as Hori Da, a man in his early 60s, was one of the first hawkers on the pavements beside The Academy of Fine Arts, he said.

Originally from Midnapur, the Kudghat resident said he has never seen the place quiet, even in the late evening. Hori da, who initially used to sell tea as a hawker, opened his stall in the early 2000s. Since then, Hori Da’r chaayer dokan has been bustling with customers chatting over piping hot tea and aloor chop.

4 6 Picture by Soumyajit Dey

Right next to Hari Da’s shop is Prem Snacks & Tea Corner, a relatively new store gradually gaining popularity among students.

Owned by 28-year-old Soumyajit Bhattacharya, this shop sells sandwiches and Maggi alongside the regular tea and coffee beverages.

The store is strategically situated between Nandan and Academy of Fine Arts. Besides college-goers, it also hosts movie theatre crowds on weekends. It remains open on all days from noon till 10pm.

“I first came here with my sister when she was pursuing a course at the Academy of Fine Arts three years back. I used to spend time here, enjoying countless cups of tea. Now, I work too. I come here with colleagues or if there is an event nearby,” said Debjani Das, a 25-year-old IT professional.





Srikanta Da’r Chaayer Dokan, College Street

5 6 Picture by Amit Datta

Whether you’re dealing with a heartbreak or missing your college gang, a cup of tea from Srikanta Da’r Chaayer Dokan never fails to weave magic. The delicious ‘shondesh’ and ‘projapoti’ biscuits add to the overall experience. Nestled between the University of Calcutta and Presidency University, this small, makeshift shop has held collectives of memories pinned around the aromatic tea.

A resident of Howrah, Srikanta Ray, 44, opened his shop in 2003. Since then, he has been witness to the wishes and aspirations of students, professors and bystanders.

Situated opposite to the IISWBM college campus, the shop bustles with tea lovers till 10 at night. “One afternoon, I was strolling around the college street, consumed in my agony for not clearing one of my semester papers. While crossing the University gate, I saw a group chatting and laughing near a tea stall, and a man smiling at their banter while serving cups of tea to them,” said Akash Banerjee, a CU alumni.

“I joined the crowd and asked for tea. Whether it’s the tea or the ambience, I am not sure, but something inside me changed, and I found myself laughing with them,” he added.

Baba Tea Stall, Sealdah

6 6 Picture by Amit Datta

Baba Tea stall, situated opposite the Surendranath College is a relatively new shop, opened a few months before the pandemic. But despite the initial challenges, the shop has emerged as one of the most visited hangout spots for students of Surendranath, Bangabasi and City College.

Apart from their regular tea, this shop also serves Malai Tea, Kesar Tea, Parcel Tea, Butter Tea, green tea and coffee. What else? Students can grab a quick bite of the shop’s delicious malai toast or paneer cheese sandwich before class.

Iqbal, a co-owner of the shop, said, “Our first shop, situated in Kole Market, is over 12 years old. We have another shop in Mechua Bazaar. However, this one is the most popular one.”