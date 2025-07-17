Kolkata Airport introduces new DigiYatra facility for domestic transfer passengers

In a move aimed at enhancing contactless and efficient air travel, a new DigiYatra facility was inaugurated today at Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport in Kolkata.

The launch was led by passengers themselves, in the presence of Dr. P. R. Beuria, Airport Director, Airports Authority of India (AAI), alongside other senior officials and key stakeholders.

The facility is located near Arrival Baggage Belt No. 1 and is designed specifically for domestic transfer passengers.

The addition is expected to reduce processing time while improving security and enabling a seamless, paperless travel experience.

DigiYatra, a government initiative, uses facial recognition technology to facilitate quicker and smoother passenger movement.

The system aligns with the broader vision of building a digitally empowered aviation ecosystem.

DigiYatra saw an initial rollout on December 1, 2022, at Delhi (Terminal 3), Bengaluru, and Varanasi airports. In August 2023, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kochi, Lucknow, Jaipur, and Guwahati were added.

By now, major hubs such as Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru are equipped with DigiYatra capabilities — ensuring contactless, paperless transit at entry gates, security checkpoints, and boarding gates.