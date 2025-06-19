International ambition, local frustration: Fliers suggest ways to improve the Kolkata airport experience

For many, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport is the gateway to the City of Joy, and often, the first reference to the city. But, for frequent fliers, the joy often fades quickly amid logistical bottlenecks, long waits and poor service standards.

From outdated decor to unclean toilets, My Kolkata spoke to frequent flyers to find out what they believe needs to change at the city’s airport.

Luggage: 404 not found

Take the case of Mumbai-based television music director and composer Kunal Kundu, who faced a nerve-wracking experience when his luggage went missing upon arrival.

“I was told by the Kolkata airport staff that my luggage was never received. When I connected with Mumbai airport, they confirmed it had been boarded. After 48 hours, the luggage was found jammed inside one of the conveyor mechanisms,” he recalled.

But his concerns don’t end there. “Baggage delivery in Kolkata is unusually slow. At airports like Mumbai or Bengaluru, luggage reaches you within minutes of deboarding. In Kolkata, I’ve waited for 40 minutes, sometimes longer.”

He also pointed to poor signage and uninformed staff. “You ask someone where the Air India Express counter is, and the staff doesn’t have a clue. It’s unacceptable at a Tier-1 airport.”

His criticism extended to the airport lounges.

“Outdated decor, limited menus, delayed service. For someone on a tight schedule, waiting 20 minutes for cold snacks just doesn’t cut it.”

Toilets stink: Lack of cleanliness

These concerns are echoed by Siddhayan Banerjee, a consultant at Ernst & Young LLP and a frequent flier. He points to a consistent lack of professionalism.

Baggage handling too is a sore point. “I’ve seen staff flinging luggage. It’s painful to watch, especially when damages go uncompensated.”

“Toilets near security checks and exits often stink. Tissue holders are empty and sometimes there are no attendants. Even the seats near the boarding gates are dusty and stained,” he said.

His wishlist for improvements includes better immigration and security counters, clear directional signage, reliable Wi-Fi, and more charging points.

“Food vendors like Wow! Momo and Flurys charge two to three times the normal price. It’s unfair and exploitative.”

Internet connectivity: Very poor

Saraswati Kour (name changed on request), manager with one of the brands under Aditya Birla Fashion, says that while the airport has locational advantages, the overall infrastructure falls short.

“The place is screaming for upgrades. Reliable internet, streamlined check-in, better food options – we need it all.”

The issues aren't just limited to facilities

Nazneen Khan, assistant to TMC MLA Sahina Mumtaz Begum, shared a worrying anecdote.

First, a technical delay stretched a morning flight to an afternoon departure — with little communication and no courtesy from airline staff.

“We were made to wait from 7.15am to 1pm without water or food. We had elderly passengers with health issues. The staff didn’t even bother to keep us updated,” she said.

Cab services should have better regulation

Soumya Chatterjee, a Pune-based professional working at Siemens, highlights a growing concern among frequent fliers and travellers: the lack of regulation in Kolkata’s cab and taxi services. Unlike in many other metros, drivers here often set arbitrary fares — especially during rush hours or when the availability of vehicles is low.

“For someone like me, who lives in Behala, the airport commute turns into a costly ordeal. Drivers frequently demand exorbitant rates that bear little connection to the actual distance,” Chatterjee says.

Securing a cab from Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport is often a time-consuming and frustrating experience. Long wait times are common and app-based services like Uber and Ola remain unreliable due to a shortage of vehicles.

“Adding to passenger woes is the practice of some taxi drivers insisting on extra parking charges at pickup points — even though such fees are already factored into the ride fare. For newcomers or those arriving during late hours, this lack of clarity and oversight only deepens the inconvenience,” Chatterjee added.

These firsthand accounts paint a worrying picture of the overall passenger experience at Kolkata airport — an airport with international ambitions, but domestic-level frustrations.

Perhaps the time has come for the airport authorities to listen to the passengers navigating their aisles. The suggestions from frequent fliers aren’t grandiose demands, but basic expectations from a premier airport: cleaner toilets, faster baggage delivery, courteous staff, and honest food pricing.

Because when an airport is the first and last impression of a city — it should leave a good one.