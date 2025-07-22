Kerala bids tearful adieu to former CM and communist legend VS Achuthanandan

As grey clouds gathered over Kerala's capital, hundreds of tearful faces stood shoulder to shoulder under umbrellas and open skies -- braving rain, grief, and emotion -- to bid farewell to one of the tallest leaders of the Communist movement in India - V S Achuthanandan.

1 5 An undated photo of veteran CPI (M) leader VS Achuthanandan, who turns 100 on Friday, Oct. 20, 2023. PTI picture

ADVERTISEMENT

People had travelled from across the state, including Kollam, Alappuzha, and Palakkad, to offer their final salute. From toddlers in arms to elderly citizens, people of all ages and backgrounds stood in line, some breaking into slogans, others silently grieving.

Affectionately known as "VS", he may have departed physically, but his legacy, comrades declared marches on.

The mortal remains of the 101-year-old CPI(M) stalwart were brought to the historic Durbar Hall at the Secretariat complex from his residence for political leaders and the public to pay their last respects.

Emotional slogans filled the air -- "Brave comrade VS, who said you are gone? You live on through us!" -- as long-time supporters and young admirers alike queued for a final glimpse of the leader who shaped Kerala's political and social fabric for over eight decades.

From students to daily wage workers, the turnout demonstrated VS’s deep connection with the masses. “He is not just a person; he is a revolution, an emotion,” said a young mourner from Alappuzha to The Indian Express.

2 5 People gather outside the AKG Centre to pay their respects as the mortal remains of former Kerala chief minister and veteran CPI(M) leader V S Achuthanandan being brought in an ambulance, in Thiruvananthapuram, Monday, July 21, 2025. PTI picture

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan led the state's homage, sitting in silence beside the tricolour-draped body inside the casket.

Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, ministers, political leaders, and dignitaries from socio-religious spheres, along with members of the public, paid rich tributes to Achuthanandan at the Durbar Hall on Tuesday.

In addition to senior CPI(M) leaders, including politburo member M A Baby, several prominent figures from socio-religious sectors also offered their respects.

3 5 Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar pays tribute to former chief minister and veteran CPI(M) leader late V S Achuthanandan, at the state secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram, Tuesday, July 22, 2025. PTI picture

The former chief minister breathed his last at a private hospital here on Monday, and people have been flocking ever since to see him one final time and pay their homage.

KPCC president Sunny Joseph, BJP state chief Rajeev Chandrasekhar, CPI general secretary D Raja, senior CPI(M) leaders Prakash Karat and Brinda Karat, and CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan were among those who paid their respects to the veteran leader.

Also Read Lion in winter: Rebel former Kerala CM VS Achuthanandan passes away at 101

Following hours of public homage, the veteran's body was draped in the party's red flag and shifted to a specially decorated Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus for transport to his hometown, Alappuzha.

Thousands bid a tearful farewell to Achuthanandan in Thiruvananthapuram, the city where he spent nearly five decades engaged in political activities.

The procession carrying his mortal remains is expected to reach the coastal town by night, receiving tributes from people at various places along the way.

4 5 Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan pays tribute to former chief minister and veteran CPI(M) leader late V S Achuthanandan, at the state secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram, Tuesday, July 22, 2025. PTI picture

On Tuesday morning, the mortal remains were taken in a procession from his son's residence to the Durbar Hall inside the Secretariat for the official public homage. A large number of party workers accompanied the ambulance, while several others followed in their vehicles.

Thousands of people, including women, the elderly, and students, had paid their last respects when the body was kept at the old AKG Centre on Monday night.

By around 11.45 pm, the body was shifted to his son's residence in the city and kept there until morning.

Even at midnight, large crowds gathered in front of the house to catch a glimpse of their beloved leader. There was no public homage at the residence, party sources said.

His cremation is scheduled to take place at the public crematorium at Valiya Chudukadu in Alappuzha by Wednesday noon, party sources added.

5 5 Security personnel pay tribute to former chief minister and veteran CPI(M) leader late V S Achuthanandan, at the state secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram, Tuesday, July 22, 2025. PTI picture

The government has declared a public holiday on Tuesday and a three-day mourning period as a mark of respect for the former CM.

The veteran leader passed away at 3.20 pm on Monday while undergoing treatment in the critical care unit of Pattom SUT Hospital. He had been receiving treatment since 23 June following a cardiac arrest.

A founding member of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Achuthanandan was a lifelong champion of workers' rights, land reforms, and social justice.

He served as Kerala's Chief Minister from 2006 to 2011 and was elected to the state assembly seven times, serving three terms as Leader of the Opposition.