Psyched to hike? 10 breathtaking destinations in India to consider for your first trek

Trekking is an adventure that beckons those looking to break free from the hustle and bustle of everyday life and reconnect with nature. But for beginners, the idea of hitting a trail can seem a bit daunting. Rest assured, every seasoned adventurer was once a beginner, and with the right preparation, hiking can become one of the most rewarding outdoor pursuits.

Whether you’re in search of fresh air, breathtaking views, or a bit of a challenge, My Kolkata lists destinations perfect for embarking on your first trekking adventure.

Chopta Chandrashila Tungnath Trek

Renowned for its stunning landscapes and breathtaking views of major Himalayan peaks, The Chopta Chandrashila Tungnath trek in Uttarakhand is a perfect option for beginners. Over 4-5 days, trekkers pass through scenic forests and meadows, enjoy views of peaks like Nanda Devi and Trishul, and visit the Tungnath Temple before reaching the 4,000-metre summit at Chandrashila. With relatively easy terrain, scenic beauty and the opportunity to experience the Himalayas without excessive difficulty, it’s perfect for those new to trekking, while still providing a stunning mountain experience.

When to go: April to June, and September to November

Malana

Nestled in the Parvati Valley of Himachal Pradesh, Malana is a hidden gem for beginners seeking adventure without high levels of difficulty. With a moderate level of challenge, the hike is perfect for those with basic fitness, providing just the right mix of adventure, beauty, and solitude. The three-to-five-hour hike takes you through lush forests and scenic views of snow-capped peaks and the Parvati River. For newcomers to trekking, Malana is an unforgettable introduction to the joys of the mountains.

When to go: March to May, and September to October

Kedarkantha

Kedarkantha is another perfect destination to kick off your trekking journey. Located in Uttarakhand, this trek offers beginners an easy yet captivating introduction to the Himalayas. With a well-defined route and stunning panoramic views of snow-covered peaks, it ensures a safe and enjoyable adventure. Beginners can experience the thrill of the mountains while feeling safe and secure, making it the ideal first step into trekking. Each season brings its own distinct charm to the hills, transforming the landscape in unique ways.

When to go: December to February

Sandakphu-Phalut Trek

The Sandakphu-Phalut Trek is an ideal adventure for beginners eager to explore the Himalayas. The trek offers breathtaking views of the towering mountains, alongside beautiful landscapes and rich cultural experiences. One of the most unforgettable sights along the way is the Sleeping Buddha formation. From Phalut, trekkers are treated to a stunning view of the Everest cluster, including the world’s fourth- and fifth-highest peaks, Lhotse and Makalu. This is a rare, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to see these majestic mountains together from a single vantage point.

When to go: March to May, and September to November

Nandi Hills

Nandi Hills is a fantastic destination for beginners seeking a peaceful and rewarding adventure. Located near Bangalore, this trek offers breathtaking panoramic views of the surrounding landscape, especially during sunrise. As you trek up, you’ll pass through lush greenery and serene surroundings, with a cool breeze making the hike enjoyable. One of the highlights of Nandi Hills is the ancient Nandi Temple at the summit, adding a touch of history and culture to your experience. Whether you’re new to trekking or simply looking for a quick escape, Nandi Hills offers a memorable and accessible outdoor adventure.

When to go: October to June

Skandagiri

Located in Karnataka, Skandagiri, also known as Kalavara Durga, is a mountain fortress that is perfect for beginners, featuring a short, manageable trek with moderate difficulty. The picturesque trail offers stunning views, making it a great way to start hiking. At the summit, trekkers are treated to a breathtaking sunrise and the chance to explore the historic Skandagiri Fort, which offers a wonderful mix of natural beauty and cultural significance.

When to go: October to March

Hamta Pass

For beginners looking to experience the Himalayas, Hamta Pass offers a perfect trail. With moderate difficulty and well-defined paths, it serves as a perfect introduction to high-altitude trekking. The route winds through lush meadows, dense forests, rocky paths and glacial streams, offering hikers with constantly changing landscapes. It’s a trek that offers a diverse experience, providing both the thrill of adventure and tranquility of the mountains.

When to go: June to October

The Triund Trek

Nestled close to McLeodganj, this well-known Himalayan trek is a nine-kilometre hike that offers stunning views of the Dhauladhar mountains and the expansive Kangra Valley. Its moderate difficulty makes it suitable for both beginners and experienced trekkers, providing a memorable experience of the region’s natural beauty.

When to go: March to June, and September to November

Beas Kund

For beginners, Beas Kund, located in the Pir Panjal range near Manali, Himachal Pradesh, is an ideal trekking destination due to its moderate difficulty. The relatively short and accessible trek makes it perfect for those new to hiking. With its scenic beauty and spiritual significance, it’s an excellent choice for those looking to begin their trekking journey in the Himalayas.

When to go: Mid-May to October

Biharinath Hill

Situated in the Bankura district of West Bengal, Biharinath Hill is a great spot for beginner trekkers looking for a mix of adventure and calmness. The short, moderate trail is easy to navigate, promising stunning views of lush greenery and a chance to visit the historic Biharinath Temple. Whether you’re a first-time trekker or simply looking for a peaceful escape, Biharinath Hill emerges as the perfect getaway for your outdoor adventures.

When to visit: October to March

