Flyovers where traffic crawls: Shout-out to the gems that ease commute in Kolkata — barely

Kolkata’s flyovers are often lifesavers in peak traffic. But they aren’t immune to the havoc rain wreaks on road infrastructure.

As monsoon draws close to an end — after several spells of downpour disrupting life — many flyovers and bridges in the city now not only put to test your driving skills but also bring the next service station visit for your vehicle nearer.

With due respect to the gems that make life easier for daily commuters throughout the year, here’s a look at some of the flyovers that deserve an award for their strategically placed potholes and craters that give you a taste of off-roading in the heart of the Bengal capital.

Best disguised pothole on a bridge: Dhakuria bridge

What happens when you use pavement bricks on bridges? Certain parts of the road turn into aesthetic gems (pun intended). Rev at your own risk — one mistake, and you might end up cart-wheeling or flying off your bike. The silver lining? Manipal Hospital is at a walking distance.

The congestion champion: Jadavpur-Anwar Shah connector

This two-lane flyover that starts from Dhakuria and takes you towards Avisikta also has a footpath (as if it wasn’t narrow enough). The potholes here are hard to miss. Add office traffic to that, and you have a recipe for congestion — these may last several minutes. Carrying munchies in your pockets might be a good idea.

The back breaker: Gariahat flyover

You might need a back massage after a cab ride from Ballygunge to Southern Avenue — two of the poshest areas in Kolkata. The instagrammable cafe you reach after the bumpy ride may help stabilise your mood. But, as a responsible citizen, don’t forget to post about the trip.

The pillar of strength: Patuli flyover

Standing on wooden planks that may give away any point, this flyover clearly deserves an award for its tenacity. The potholes on the surface may be easily visible, but the real heroes of this flyover are the pillars holding it up for commuters from Highland Park to Patuli.

The veteran: Sealdah bridge

After enduring heavy traffic for years to keep congestion at bay, this bridge is now showing signs of ageing. While dodging the potholes, don’t ignore the tram tracks — sometimes they are more dangerous. This bridge clearly deserves a shout-out for handling the Sealdah railway station crowd for decades and still standing tall – barely.

Consistency king: AJC Bose Road flyover

AJC Bose Road flyover epitomises consistency — some of the potholes it had on its first monsoon perhaps still adorn it like jewels on a crown. It took years of enduring city traffic for this important flyover to become so consistent. While you’re busy shooting your next Kolkata skyline reels, think of the road as well. It, too, deserves a spot on your Instagram page.

