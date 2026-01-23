Kolkata Literary Meet 2026: Shalini Passi on her new book, on-screen journey and what comes next

Wondering when might be the next time that Delhi-based art collector and fashion patron Shalini Passi graces our screens, having stolen the spotlight in Netflix’s Fabulous Lives Vs. Bollywood Wives? Well, it might be very soon.

Passi, who attended the ongoing Kolkata Literary Meet at Alipore Museum on Friday to promote her newly released book, The Art of Being Fabulous, said that a show might soon follow.

“It will not really be a biographical series. We are still working on it, but it will be something that makes you laugh and cry,” she told My Kolkata.

Passi stood out with her brand of wit, humour and quirky one-liners on the Netflix show, with fans suggesting that she should explore vlogging. “I have not really thought about it because it is something that goes on and on. So, that’s a little difficult now,” she said.

During the discussion session at Alipore Museum, Passi talked about her book that offers a glimpse of her journey as an art collector, her outlook on life and her equation with her close ones.

Passi shared that she was married at a very young age. Her husband, PASCO group chairman Sanjay Passi, and her son Robin have always been her pillars of strength and support. The 50-year-old recounted that her son’s teacher also helped her overcome her fear of words.

She was approached by numerous publishing houses before Penguin came on board. However, she did not feel confident enough to accept the opportunity without hesitation.

“My life is very simple and it’s a personal journey. I think of myself as a very visual person, not one who uses too many words. My English is simple. However, this book is not something that will make you want to learn from my journey. It will make you reflect on your journey,” she said.

A longstanding patron of contemporary art, Shalini also expressed gratitude for the love audiences showered on her after the Netflix show. While she had largely kept her life private earlier, the series boosted her confidence to put herself out there. Together, the show and the book have encouraged her to explore new avenues, including writing scripts for OTT platforms and expanding her literary work.

Talking about the impact of the show on her, Passi said, “The audience feels I am inspiring them. But, they have given me so much love. I am giving it back to them by trying to be a better person. I had a fear of cameras which I eventually overcame. The show taught me that the camera does not lie. I used to go to my therapist and say that people will think I am a rich spoilt brat. But, yes maybe I am. The honesty, sincerity, whatever came through on the show was because of the camera. Because of the show, I am more in the public eye, I do the same things, I do a lot of work, I enjoy my life’s pace. I am thankful to the people for their unconditional love.”

Passi talked about her favourite designers, including Manish Malhotra and her favourite international luxury label, Dolce & Gabbana. “I wear the same designs in different colours. So, it’s minimum effort and maximum fit,” she said.

Passi reflected on her fondness for Shah Rukh Khan and his son Aryan. “There are many stars, but just one Aryan,” she added. Speaking about her favourite SRK film, Passi said, “I love all of them but Devdas is insane.”

Additionally, she reflected on the many roles women play every day, the role of karma, and healing through human connection. “During the pandemic, I left food outside AIIMS and other places. It was a simple gesture, but it allows you to heal,” she said.

Speaking about grounding herself and finding inner happiness, Passi shared, “I shaved my head for eight years. I donated my jewellery. Today, I view everything with the eye of an artist, taking in the good and not the bad. I exercise and dance to release negative energy. I pray a lot and meditate.”

The session concluded with Passi signing copies of The Art of Being Fabulous.