Meet food content creator Arpita Das, whose mother’s recipes made her a social media star

‘Hello Maa!’ A daughter living abroad calls her mother for recipes to feel the taste of home in a foreign land. While the mom dictates the steps, the daughter follows them. From simple Bengali dishes like payesh to unique hilsa recipes — food content creator Arpita Das shares heartwarming recipes from her mother on Instagram. The simplicity of the videos soon made the content creator viral, with over 3,50,000 followers. My Kolkata connected with the creator who runs the Instagram page @weekend_flavours_ to know where everything began.

The girl behind @weekend_flavours_

Born into a zamindar family in Howrah, Arpita grew up surrounded by tradition and culture. Her creative mind led her to pursue a Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) in Applied Art from The Indian College of Arts and Draftsmanship. “I’ve always been drawn to creativity, whether it was painting, designing, or storytelling,” she shares.

Arpita at her ancestral house in Howrah

Life took a turn when she married her longtime love, Dr Soumik Mondal, and moved to Singapore in 2019. In a new country, she missed the flavours of her childhood, especially her mom’s cooking. That’s when her content creation journey began. “Living abroad without any serious engagement can get pretty tough and lonely sometimes,” she admitted. “Content creation gave me something meaningful to do — almost like a regular job.”

From casual posts to viral fame

Arpita shares authentic Bengali recipes and more

So, Arpita planned on becoming a food influencer. She was always passionate about video editing and initially shared travel vlogs and paintings on social media. But everything changed in June 2023 when she posted a simple fish fry recipe on Facebook. “I thought only my friends and family would watch it, but then, it just blew up — garnering millions of views overnight!” she recalls.

This unexpected success led her to take food content creation more seriously. She started sharing more traditional Bengali dishes, comforting home-cooked meals and more. Her Instagram page quickly gained traction, with her warm, relatable style resonating with audiences both in India and abroad.

A voice that touched hearts

Arpita with her mom Chameli Das

One of the most unique elements of Arpita’s videos is her signature “Hello Ma” voice-over — a touching tribute to the countless phone calls she made to her mother while learning how to cook. “When I first got married, I would call my mom all the time for recipes. I think so many girls go through the same thing. That moment of calling your mom for help in the kitchen is so real!” she said.

This simple yet deeply personal idea struck a chord with her followers. “People started telling me that it reminded them of their own mothers. That’s when I knew I had created something special.”

A one-woman army

The Howrah girl married her long-term sweetheart Dr Soumik Mondal and moved to Singapore in 2019

Arpita is a one-woman army when it comes to content creation. “I do everything on my own — from shooting to editing — and honestly, I really enjoy the whole process! It feels great to see something come together from start to finish.”

One of the most fulfilling aspects of Arpita’s journey has been the connection she has built with her audience. “When I travel, people sometimes recognise me — it’s such a crazy but happy feeling,” she says. Many of her followers are Bengalis living abroad, longing for the flavours of home. “I get messages from people saying they tried my recipes and it reminded them of their childhood. That’s the best compliment I can get.”

What’s next for @weekend_flavours?

While food remains her primary focus, Arpita plans to return to her first love — painting. “I really miss my painting vlogs and hope to restart them soon,” she said. As for her cooking content, she wants to explore fusion dishes, blending Bengali flavours with other cuisines. “I think it would be exciting to mix traditional recipes with modern twists,” she says.

For now, though, she remains dedicated to sharing the warmth of home-cooked meals with the world. “At the end of the day, food is about emotions, memories, and bringing people together. If my content makes even one person feel closer to home, I think I’ve done my job.”