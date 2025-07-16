Kumartuli artisan Indrajit Paul adds divine gaze to Durga idol with American diamonds

At a studio in a narrow alley of Kolkata’s Kumartuli, idol maker Indrajit Paul is adding a divine gaze to the goddess’s eyes with American diamonds.

Paul, known for creating the pandemic-era Coronasur and Deltasur, has swapped traditional paint and clay with glittering stones, adding a radiant makeover that dazzles in daylight and gleams under pandal lights with a 3D effect.

“I have used both small and big AD stones on the four corners of the eyes. There are two smaller ones in the centre that create a glimmering effect, especially under the pandal lights. When lit from the right angles, the goddess's eyes will appear alive like a 3D projection,” said Paul.

The idea, Paul says, began as a simple experiment in his workshop. Inspired by the way light interacts with artificial gemstones, Paul installed a trial version on a dummy idol in his office. “Everyone who saw it took photos and videos. The sparkle looked divine. That’s when I knew I was onto something,” he said.

This isn’t Paul’s first brush with creative innovation. During the 2020 Covid-19 pandemic, he gained widespread attention for crafting Coronasur and Deltasur, idols where Mahishasur, the traditional demon beneath Durga’s feet, was reimagined as a symbolic coronavirus variant.

Originally from Kumartuli, 54-year-old Paul has been practicing idol-making with his brother for nearly 40 years, but stepped into the spotlight only after taking creative control of his craft about 15 years ago.

Beyond his clay work, he has also tried his hand at filmmaking, having directed several short films and telefilms, including Red Rose in 2023. Yet, it is the idol that remains closest to his heart.

“This year’s experiment with AD stones is not just about sparkle. It’s about visual storytelling. When people look into Durga’s eyes, I want them to feel a sense of awe, as if she’s really watching over them,” said the filmmaker cum idolmaker.

Several housing complexes and clubs in New Town and across Kolkata have already commissioned Paul’s dazzling vision for their Puja installations. One of them is Uni World City in New Town.

“The audience will be curious. They will ask: What is this glow? Why is it so bright? And when they realise it’s not a light, but the goddess herself reflecting the light back, there will be magic,” Paul signed off.