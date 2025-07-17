‘Your energy is your currency’: Meet Vrindda Bhatt, the coach behind Bollywood’s positive energy shift

Manifestation is a buzzword we hear often on social media, self-help books, and even on Koffee with Karan, where the iconic couch is now jokingly called the ‘manifestation couch’. But beyond pop culture call-outs, what does manifestation really mean?

Celebrity wellness coach Vrindda Bhatt, whose clientele includes the Bachchans and Jacqueline Fernandez, explains the science, energy, and effort that go into truly manifesting the life one desires.

Magic, science or energy?

From talk shows to Instagram reels, ‘manifestation’ has become a commonly used buzzword. When stars like Deepika Padukone or Siddhant Chaturvedi talk about having “manifested” their success on Koffee with Karan, it’s easy to assume that wishful thinking and a Pinterest vision board are enough to make dreams come true. But according to Bhatt, one of India’s leading manifestation and wellness coaches, there’s much more to it than that.

“Manifestation is not magic. It’s science. It’s energy,” said Bhatt, who has spent over two decades guiding clients including Amitabh Bachchan, Sushmita Sen, Jacqueline Fernandez, and more. She helps them consciously create change in their lives. For her, manifestation is a lifestyle driven by in-depth self-awareness, energetic alignment, and karmic understanding.

At the core of her teachings lies the belief that everything in our body, our thoughts, our life situations, is energy vibrating at different frequencies. “If you want to change your life, you first need to learn how to shift the frequency of your thoughts and emotions. Your energy is the currency you use to create your life,” she explained.

Bhatt emphasises that manifestation is not a shortcut to success or happiness. Instead, it demands consistent inner work. “Most people carry negative belief patterns without even realising it. They are constantly sending out signals of stress, anxiety, and lack. Unless you work on reprogramming your subconscious mind and balancing your pranic energy, no vision board will truly work,” she said.

Personal journey

“When I started speaking of manifestation back in 2003 no one actually believed me, some actually even laughed at me. I have knowingly, and unknowingly, used manifestation throughout my life. It was the power of the mind which helped me to go from being an overweight kid to a fitness coach, who got to train the biggest names in the film industry, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Kajol, Sridevi, Madhuri Dixit, Farah Khan, Karan Johar, Dimple Kapadia, Twinkle Khanna and Tabu,” she said.

Her own journey is a testament to this philosophy. Starting her wellness path in the early 2000s, long before manifestation was mainstream, she faced scepticism and ridicule. Yet, she went on to build a career training some of Bollywood’s biggest names, while overcoming serious health conditions like teenage osteoporosis and PCOD through what she calls “an integrated approach of mind, energy, and faith.”

Celebs speak

Bhatt has been coaching Amitabh Bachchan for the past 17 years now. The journey began with Jaya Bachchan first, who then recommended Big B to join. “I was never bothered about my body, I was not following a routine. But years ago, Jaya was working out with Vrindda, and she liked her, and liked the way she was working with her. She suggested I also work with her. That’s how I started working,” shared Big B in a video that Vrindda shares.

In another video, Karan Johar speaks about how Vrindda Bhatt, who helped him briefly, motivated and adapted a healthy lifestyle. “I had a terrible lifestyle, no gym routine and a terrible diet. All of it was a part of my life until I met Vrindda. The first time I walked into a gym was because of Vrindda. My motivation to go to the gym, to workout, was because of her,” he said.

The popularity of manifestation in pop culture may be recent, but Bhatt believes the principles have always been at play, especially in high achievers. “Whether it’s in entertainment, sports, or business, the most successful people are aligned in their focus, willpower, discipline, and belief. These are essential mind skills for manifestation.”

When asked about simple practices for beginners, Bhatt cautions against looking for quick fixes. Instead, she encourages people to start by healing and managing their mental energy: reducing chronic stress, increasing self-worth, and letting go of emotional baggage. “Gratitude, self-love, and mental clarity are your starting points. But they must be practised with consistency,” she said.