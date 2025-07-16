55-year-old Kolkata man embarks on a journey across the Himalayas on a humble moped

In the hilly terrains outside a majestic Himalayan resort, a 55-year-old Kolkata man embarked on a journey across the mountains — not on a high-torque cruiser, not in a four-wheel-drive SUV, but on a humble 100 cc moped.

Dressed in layered riding gear, Subrata Boral, a Guinness World Record holder, revved up his petite two-wheeler as he hit the mountain roads on Tuesday.

Boral’s journey is anything but ordinary. With no backup crew, no luxury touring gear, and astride a 100cc bike, the New Town resident has set off on a route that includes Umling La (5,883m), Marsimik La (5,582m), Photi La (5,524m), Chang La (5,360m), and Khardung La (5,359m) — these are some of the highest motorable roads in India.

“It’s not the machine, but the rider’s heart that makes the journey meaningful,” Boral said before getting on his two-stroke bike, a TVS XL 100.

Boral went on his first road trip on a bike back in 1989. By 1995, Boral had already completed his first major solo trip through Rajasthan.

“Even back then, I didn’t need a powerful bike. We had 100cc bikes and we made them work. You don’t need the best gear, you need the best mindset,” said Boral, a businessman by profession.

Boral's journey was flagged off from the Khyber Himalayan Resort on July 15

The ride is officially recognised by the Federation of Motorsport Clubs of India (FMSCI), with backing from the body’s president Arindam Ghosh.

From the flower-laden trails of Gulmarg to the oxygen-starved ascents of Ladakh, Boral’s solo expedition is more than a test of machine and muscle — it’s a tribute to perseverance, the adventuring spirit, and the simple love of the road.

Willpower beats horsepower! With a route covering more than 20 major landmarks including Tanglang La (5,328m), Wari La (5,312m), Shinku La (5,091m), Penzi La (4,400m) and Zoji La (3,528m), Subrata Boral’s journey epitomises this adage.