From lockdown rallies to championship glory: Table tennis sensation Divyanshi Bhowmick’s golden journey

Fifteen-year-old Divyanshi Bhowmick has become a name to reckon with in Indian table tennis after her stunning victory at the 2025 Asian Youth Table Tennis Championship held in Tashkent. The Mumbai-based paddler, originally from Kolkata, defied the odds to clinch gold in a tournament dominated by Chinese athletes.

“The experience was really tense, I had the Chinese in my draw and strong players in every corner. It was tough, but I made it,” said Divyanshi. Her breakthrough came after years of quiet, consistent hard work — driven by passion, discipline, and a family that believed in her dream.

Divyanshi first picked up the paddle at age 10 as a school activity. But everything changed during the COVID-19 lockdown, when a table was brought home. “I used to play all day, that’s when I really started loving the game.” By 2022, she had already earned a place in the state team.

Divyanshi with the trophy and gold medal

Today, she is training under the watchful eye of coach Anshuman Roy, whose guidance she credited for her growth. “My coach and my fitness team have helped me so much. Especially over the last year — it made a big difference.” She split time between Mumbai, where she lives, and Bangalore, where she regularly travels for training camps.

Her daily routine was intense. School was only for exams; the rest of her schedule was packed with online classes, fitness training, and multiple hours of table tennis. “I trained every day, fitness became a major focus because I realised that’s where players from other countries, especially China, are ahead of us,”she said.

That awareness came from experience. In Tashkent, Divyanshi’s journey saw her defeat players from Saudi Arabia and Singapore, then beat Japan 3-0 in the quarter-finals. The final stretch was the ultimate test: three Chinese opponents in a row.

The final stretch was the ultimate test for Divyanshi: three Chinese opponents in a row

“In the semi-final, I was trailing 9-6 in the last set against a player who had beaten me twice before, but I stayed calm, trusted my training, and won 11-9.” She eventually took gold with a 4-2 win in the final, marking a major personal and national milestone.

Her medal tally already included seven national golds, 11 WTT Youth Contender titles, and a World Youth Championship doubles gold with partner Jennifer in 2023. But this win, her first major international singles title, felt particularly special.

Before Tashkent, Devyanshi’s medal tally already included seven national golds

What’s next for the young paddler? The World Youth Championship in Romania this November — for which Divyanshi has already qualified. Her long-term vision was clear: “My ultimate goal is to win an Olympic medal. That's the long term vision, but I am taking it one tournament at a time.” She draws inspiration from Manika Batra, India’s table tennis icon, whom she had met but hadn’t had a chance to speak with.

Divyanshi knows she has a long road ahead — but she is ready. “Every match teaches you something. You can’t stay the same. You have to keep improving — technically, mentally, and physically.”

In her words and actions, Divyanshi Bhowmick isn’t just playing to win tournaments — she is playing to make history.