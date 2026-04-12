Marvel artist Roge Antonio makes India debut at Kolkata Comic Con, discovers ‘Bantul The Great’

Brazilian comic artist, Roge Antonio, known for his work with Marvel Comics, made his India debut at Kolkata Comic Con on Saturday, drawing eager crowds as he signed autographs and sketched live for fans.

Known for illustrating popular Marvel titles including She-Hulk, Deadpool, Carnage and X-Men Red, Antonio is currently working on a new Wolverine comic — a project he said he is particularly excited about.

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“Though I can’t say much about it right now due to confidentiality, Wolverine has always inspired my artistic endeavours. So working on such a story is a great opportunity for me,” the artist said.

Among the many characters he has illustrated in his career, Antonio admits to having a particular soft spot for Carnage.

“Carnage is one of my favourite characters to work on. His speciality lies in pure, chaotic and artistic mayhem, often surpassing the strength and brutality of both Spider-Man and Venom,” he said.

Antonio admits to having a soft spot for Carnage

Despite his brief visit to the city, the Brazilian artist took time to explore Kolkata. He visited Metcalfe Hall for an exhibition and was all praise for the artworks on display.

Antonio also sampled traditional Bengali cuisine during his visit and said he enjoyed the local food, even though he could not recall the name of the dish.

“It’s a shame I can’t recall the name of the dish, but it was delicious,” he said.

Antonio is currently working on a new Wolverine comic

A particularly wholesome moment during his Comic Con interaction came when Antonio learned about veteran Indian comic artist and writer Narayan Debnath’s iconic creation, Bantul The Great.

Unfamiliar with the character, Antonio was intrigued after hearing about Bantul’s superhuman strength and invincibility.

“A bullet flings back from his chest and he can beat up goons in the snap of a finger? That sounds like a great character. A superhero indeed,” Antonio said, adding that Batul reminded him of classic superhero figures from western comics.

For attendees at this year’s Comic Con, Antonio’s presence brought an international touch to the pop-culture festival — and perhaps sparked a new appreciation for one of Bengal’s own comic legends through the eyes of a Marvel artist.