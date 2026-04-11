In pictures: Kolkata Comic Con returns for second edition at Biswa Bangla Exhibition Centre

Kolkata bathed in the blissful hues of art and energy as Comic Con, called India’s biggest pop culture event, returned to the city for its second edition on Saturday.

1 11 All photos: Soumyajit Dey

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Held at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre, the event opened its doors to an enthusiastic crowd on Saturday, turning the venue into a buzzing playground of fandom, flair and fantasy.

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The event kicked off with a bang, welcoming enthusiastic attendees to a vibrant lineup of attractions — from gaming zones and manga stalls to quirky gift shops.

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The opening day kept the momentum going with a range of interactive experiences, including play areas, photo booths and arcade stations, ensuring the crowd stayed engaged throughout the day.

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Large crowds flocked to the gaming zone, where a lineup of popular titles — including the racing simulator game F1 — kept attendees hooked.

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Every corner of the venue reflected the enduring love for anime, Marvel and DC, with fandom woven into nearly every display. From printed T-shirts and wall posters to handmade crochet dolls, no pop-culture collectibles seemed to be missing. Among the most in-demand franchises were One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen, Studio Ghibli, Free! and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, all of which remained fan favourites across stalls.

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Some of the classic figurine dolls of Marvel characters, like Iron Man, Venom and Black Panther, stole the show.

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Shefali Johnson, CEO, Comic Con India said, “From literature to music, theatre to cinema, or be it fine arts or art, creativity here is not just culture, it is a part of Bengal's identity. In a city that thrives on expression and conversation with the very popular adda culture we all know, Comic Con feels like an extension of Kolkata’s soul.”

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The stand-out of the event were the manga stalls, which offered a vast lineup of popular titles for readers — from Chainsaw Man, Spy x Family and Tokyo Ghoul to classics like Naruto and One Piece.

Popular Kolkata bookshop Storyteller Bookstore also drew bibliophiles with niche picks such as iconic Chainsaw Man, Pokémon, and The Promised Neverland.

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This year, the event also paid tribute to Bengal’s comic heritage with a designated corner showcasing early editions of iconic comic strips such as Bantul The Great, Nonte Fonte and Handa Bhonda.

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Indie comic art also emerged as a strong presence at Comic Con, where Indian artists flaunted artworks ranging from explorations of daily musings to reflections on Bengal’s history. Renowned Indian comic publishers like Tinkle and Amar Chitra Katha were also present with dedicated stalls at the event.

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Other highlights at the event included interactive sessions and games, live drawing workshops, meet-and-greets with cosplayers dressed as iconic anime characters, and dedicated fandom walls where attendees celebrated their favourite franchises.