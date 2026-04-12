In pictures: Cosplayers bring fan-favourite characters to life at Kolkata Comic Con 2026

Picking up the momentum set by its debut last year, the second edition of Kolkata Comic Con opened with a bang on April 11 at its new venue in New Town’s Biswa Bangla Exhibition Centre.

Like its predecessor, the cosplay game was once again on point, with fans and artistes from in and around Kolkata bringing their favourite characters to life. Not just adults, little ones, accompanied by their parents, joined in the fun of dressing up. Here’s a look.

1 11 All pictures by Soumyajit Dey

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Lovers of Witch Hat Atelier unite! Quifrey-sama is here. Kushal Gupta donned the crisp white witch hat and robes from the anime adaptation of Kamome Shirahama’s beloved manga, and just in time, as it premiered this week.

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A. Nath, who goes by vixen.coser on Instagram, won hearts with her Orihime cosplay from Bleach.

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Debadideb Biswas perfectly embodied Jinshi’s exquisite charm from The Apothecary Diaries with a quiet charisma hidden behind a folding fan. The cherry blossom prop in the background was the cherry on top.

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Whether you’re still reeling from the Reze Arc movie or waiting eagerly for Season 2 of Chainsaw Man, it’s always a treat to see Denji at anime conventions. Shreyartha Nandy sported the character’s demonic chainsaw head and blades bursting from his arm with ease.

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Arise! Cosplayer Arnab Mondal showed up as Jin-woo’s loyal shadow soldier Igris from Solo Leveling.

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Skull mask on and battlefield energy on peak — Cosplayer Mihir Pasha stepped into the shadows as Simon Ghost Riley.

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Mythology met cosplay at the convention where a Kolkata cosplayer Rupsha Sarkar dressed up as Medusa.

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Cosplayer Puia R. Siakeng travelled all the way from Mizoram to add a slice of nostalgia for fans. For ’90s and early 2000s kids, it was a delight to see the Green Ranger from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers come to life again.

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Souvik Mitra, aka Bomba the Builder on Instagram, turned up as Noob Saibot from the Mortal Kombat series. The detailed costume and menacing pose instantly struck a chord with fans of the franchise.

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Mortal Kombat found another expression through Asim Pal’s cosplay of Shao Kahn, the ruthless emperor of Outworld.

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Amid the grown-ups, a little girl channeled her inner Kiki from Kiki's Delivery Service — arguably the cutest cosplayer of the day.

Powered by Crunchyroll, Kolkata Comic Con will conclude after its two-day run on April 12.

Also Read In pictures: Kolkata Comic Con returns for second edition at Biswa Bangla Exhibition Centre