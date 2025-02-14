Life’s elixir to remedy — Kolkatans across ages on what love is

1 15 Like seasons, love and the way we show it changes through the stages of our lives iStock

This Valentine’s Day, My Kolkata went on a journey of love guided by Kolkatans from various generations. Here’s what they had to say when asked, ‘what is love?’

Love is different every time

Love is an emotion, and it is different every time. It is said that you fall in love three times in your whole life, but I don’t think so. Love comes at its own pace, automatically and you don’t really think about it. There’s no definite reason to love a person, at least according to me.

— Debarpita Mandal, 24, Student

Love is belonging

Love for me is like a cosy winter evening, ending with a cup of hot chocolate, your favourite novel resting on your lap and the company of your favourite person. It’s the warmth of home, embodied in another person. Contentment, joy, and happiness fill the air whenever you’re together. Love is hope and pure joy, but above all, it’s the profound feeling of belonging to one another.

— Moumita Ambett, 26, teacher

Love is about balance

Love is about balance, but not in a strict 50:50 way. It is knowing that both don’t have to be equally strong all the time — one can be vulnerable while the other steps up. Some days, one carries more weight, and that’s okay because it evens out in the long run. Love isn’t about always being in sync; it’s about having the patience and understanding to fill in the gaps when the other needs it.

— Sanchita Nambiar, 30, assistant marketing manager

Love is putting in effort

Love is a constant act of putting in effort by both individuals, be it in a friendship or a relationship. Someday it is 100:0 and other days it might be 50:50 or 70:30. It is also appreciating the good in someone and accepting their flaws. ‘Perfect’ is a myth and accepting the same is key to a happy bond forever.

— Snigdha Roy, 34, assistant manager

Love is an investment with the biggest returns

To me, love is growing together in life — when the butterflies-in-your-stomach is still there, even after years. Love is the overwhelming urge to do everything in my power to put a smile on my wife’s face. And yes, love demands sacrifices and adjustments along the way, but honestly, it is a small price to pay for the incredible joy and happiness that comes with it. Love an investment that yields the biggest returns and one that I’m grateful to make every day.

— Mrinmoy Sarkar, 36, medical representative

Love is patience

Love is patiently waiting, yet aching to share every story. As if every moment apart is a page left unread. Love is the quiet fear of loss, and the unwavering desire to never let go.

— Siddhartha Nandy, 39, statistician

Love is passion

As a home chef, food enthusiast and media personality my passion for food defines my love for all senses. So for me, love is the secret ingredient that makes any meal extraordinary. The food fills the stomach, but love fills the soul — and sometimes, both at once. Love is the perfect recipe for happiness. To be happy, keep spreading love baked with trust, seasoned with care, and garnished with mutual respect.

— Arijit Mandal, 46, home chef and media professional

Love is in the little joys of life

Love is companionship, trust, respect and growing old together. Cherishing moments like stargazing in the middle of nowhere, impromptu travel plans, welcoming the birth of children, cuddling fur babies, and caring for each other when life gets tough. I am grateful for having found a partner for life.

—Anurita Nehra, 59, insurer turned foodpreneur

Love is reminding each other about medicines

Love means a quiet evening, watching a web series, planning a holiday and reminding each other about medicines. Love is a fight to the finish!

— Amrita Ghosh, 61, retired teacher

Love is the remedy to agonies of life

Love is like opium, which helps you forget all the agonies of life. True love is mixed and mingled with the best melodies of life.

— Bulbul Ganguly, 65, finance director and elocutionist

Love is a cosmic connection

Love is when you can hear the music of someone’s soul and be in tune with them even in the midst of silence, like a cosmic connection. Love is finding oneness and identifying with your chosen person

— Abhijit Lal Roy, 66, HR consultant

Love is like jhalmuri

Love is a strange combination of feelings — a bit like the jhalmuri of Kolkata. The mix must be just right — not too hot, sour or soggy. Love is about being happy simply because your special someone is near you. Love is being able to give all without hesitation. Love is, without doubt, the elixir of life.

— Sudeshna Chakraborti, 73, teacher

Love is friendship

Love for me is spending time with three of my roommates in Peace (an old-age home in Dakshin Gobindapur). One of them is quite younger than me but as we spend our time here, we have become the closest friends and I love them. Love for me in my younger days was music. I still listen to music on YouTube. So that’s the love that has stuck with me.

— Mandira Sen Sharma, 86, homemaker

Love is nurturing a hobby

Love for me is reading. I have always loved to read books. But because of my vision problem, the doctor has advised against straining my eyes. I am waiting for my son to come to India. He will take me to a surgeon for surgery. Maybe after that, I will be able to resume reading.

— Kanti Ranjan Dasgupta, 90, retired government employee