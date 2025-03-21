Five contemporary women poets from Bengal winning readers’ hearts

​Bengal is the birthplace of many poets who have gone on to receive global recognition. From Tagore to poets like Anurupa Devi, Kamini Roy and Mallika Sengupta, to name a few — expression through poetry has found many meanings through their powerful writings.

On World Poetry Day 2025, which has the theme ‘Bridge for Peace and Inclusion’, My Kolkata lists five women who are trying to bring change through their poetry. Read on…

Samragnee Bandyopadhyay

Jadavpur University’s Comparative Literature department alumna, Samragnee Bandyopadhyay, is currently pursuing her doctorate in Linguistic Abuse and Gender. Her first poem was published in her school magazine, and she has been a regular contributor to various magazines. Samragnee, who is also a screenplay writer, debuted with ‘Brishti Rashir Meye’ in 2010, and has published eight poetry books so far, with her last publication being in 2024 — ‘Ikkha’. She is the recipient of the Sahitya Akademi Yuva Puraskar, Shakti Chattopadhyay Smriti Samman, and the Krittibas Puraskar.

Aditi Basu Roy

Journalist and author Aditi Basu Roy has several feathers in her cap, like the Mallika Sengupta Puroshkar and Purba Paschim Sahitya Award. The poet has published seven collections so far. A resident of Basirhat, who later moved to Kolkata, Aditi started writing poetry in school. A Masters degree holder in English, Aditi found poetry at a critical juncture early in her life. Her last book was ‘Pronoy o Prohar’, and she goes back to ‘Asukhe Andho Desh’, written during the first wave of Covid, and inspired by the various situations that society underwent.

Raka Dasgupta

An assistant professor at Calcutta University and an alumna of Jadavpur University’s physics department, Raka Dasgupta is a noted author who shows equal flair in poetry and prose. She holds a Phd degree from S.N. Bose Centre for Basic Sciences. Her book, ‘Genesis Saat Din’ from 2015, was reprinted after 10-years for the 42nd International Kolkata Book Fair. Some of her popular books are ‘Dastana Aar Shiter Golpo’, ‘Rong Bhangar Shobdo’, to name a few.

Wahida Khandokar

Wahida Khandokar started writing poetry at a very early age for a college magazine in Cooch Behar’s Dinhata. Her first poem, ‘Nilambari’, was published in a local magazine. Wahida feels poetry captures her inner-most expressions, and she tries to document time through her observations. Her first poetry book was ‘Nirab Dashamiker Bheer’. Her other notable works are ‘Bibarna Slater Samikaran’ and ‘Prishtha Periye’.

Arpita Kundu

An English teacher by profession, Arpita Kundu has several poetry books to her credit. Some of her poems include ‘Gangeyo Yamunar Teere’, ‘Parijayi… Pratnatattyik’, to name a few. Arpita is a Paschimbanga Bangla Akademi Shakti Chattopadhyay Smarak Samman awardee and is also the recipient of the Krittibas Puraskar for her debut collection in 2019.