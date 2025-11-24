Queens of the court: How Kolkata’s ‘Dink Queenz’ community is finding strength and sisterhood in pickleball

On a weekend evening in south Kolkata, a turf court glows under floodlights as sneakers skid, paddles pop and women claim an hour that is completely theirs. In the Dink Queenz WhatsApp group, one message saying: “Two intermediate players needed, 5 to 6 pm” fills a game instantly. Women arrive from offices, from home, from errands, some with bags still on their shoulders, all ready to play. This is where a new kind of sisterhood is being built with a small court and a plastic ball.

Dink Queenz, the city’s biggest women-led pickleball community, was founded by 29-year-old entrepreneur Aastha Seth and 36-year-old events management professional Nisha Chowdharry. In barely a few months, it has crossed 200 members across ages and skill levels, making it one of Kolkata’s most spirited collectives.

How it all began

Aastha and Nisha both felt a similar rush when on the court, which led them to start Dink Queenz

For Aastha, pickleball seemed like a rediscovery. “I got introduced to pickleball this April. I had been away from any sport for seven or eight years,” she says. “When I picked up the paddle, everything I knew from tennis came rushing back.” But what struck her more was how easily women were embracing the sport. “So many women are bogged down with careers and kids. This becomes an outlet. They come in stressed and leave feeling empowered.”

Nisha felt the same gap. “Women never had a proper platform to play,” she says. “There are clubs, where they aren’t members and groups, where they hesitate to join. I’ve lived here all my life and still didn’t have a place to play.” One afternoon conversation between the two turned into an idea that exploded. “Within four hours of starting the group, almost 100 women joined,” she says. “It showed how badly this space was needed.”

The name was instant. “Dinking is core to pickleball and every woman who plays is a queen,” Nisha says. “So Dink Queenz just clicked.”

A community that learns, supports and grows

Nisha and Aastha with Amrita Mukherjee (centre) who represented India at the Pickleball World Cup. Amrita recently conducted a Masterclass with the Dink Queenz Aastha Seth

Today, Dink Queenz functions like a well-oiled system: beginner, intermediate and advanced categories, coaching tie-ups, subsidised masterclasses, weekly turf sessions and even a retreat at ITC. “We run a DQ Newbie Session for absolute beginners,” Aastha says. “They pick up the sport extremely fast. It has such a beautiful learning curve.”

Even newcomers rarely feel lost. “Earlier Nisha or I had to introduce new players,” Aastha says. “Now the community does it on its own. They tell them, don’t worry, we’ll help you. It’s amazing to watch.”

For Nisha, the most meaningful moments come quietly. “A player told me she wasn’t coming for the league because she wasn’t good enough,” she recalls. “I told her to just show up. She came and actually won in her category. Sometimes they just need someone to tell them they belong.”

The regular who refuses to slow down

Shikha Methramani tries to play pickleball at least four times a week and credits the Dink Queenz for her consistency Aastha Seth

At 47, social worker Shikha Metharamani balances two NGOs, swimming, cricket and family life, yet she tries to play pickleball four times a week. “I started last November, but I played much more once Dink Queenz started,” she says. “The vibe and competitiveness made me want to be consistent.” She appreciates the structured grouping. “We don’t want to waste time. Aastha and Nisha plan sessions so carefully,” she says. “The tournaments feel stress-free, and they prepare you mentally for bigger events.”

The 62-year-old rewriting the rulebook

Known for her salon, Bridgette Jones has rekindled her love for sport after picking up pickleball recently Bridgette Jones

If Dink Queenz has a face for “never too late,” it is Bridgette Jones, 62, founder of the Bridgette Jones Fashion Salon. “Sport was always my first love. I wanted to challenge myself and stay active at 60 plus,” she says. “After a few games, I realised I needed proper technique, so I joined coaching and Dink Queenz.”

She now plays three times a week and is determined to catch up to her pickleball champion daughters Danielle and Rachael Jones. “I tell them one day I’ll surprise you,” she laughs. “Sixty is the new forty. We’re not the doting aunties people think.”

She openly praises the founders. “Aastha and Nisha have created something incredible. They’ve given us a purpose and a community.”

Watching Kolkata level up

Disha Sikri was on of the first women in the city to take up pickleball Disha Sikri

Digital marketing entrepreneur Disha Sikri, 35, remembers being the lone woman among men. “There were body shots flying everywhere,” she laughs. “Now there’s a full-fledged women’s community and it’s wild to see the growth.” She now prefers the women’s sessions. “Some beginners have moved to strong intermediates within months,” she says. “Everyone is more confident.”

Rachael and Danielle Jones have been competing at various pickleball competitions across the country Danielle Jones

Danielle Jones has been travelling for multiple competitions and winning medals at every national event possible. For the 34-year-old, who balances salon work with national tournaments, the change feels massive. “The women’s game has grown a lot,” she says. “Communities like Dink Queenz bring women into competitive brackets and create a real sisterhood.” Every time she returns to Kolkata, she sees more women training seriously. “I think the men need to watch out,” she smiles.

Dink Queenz has over 200 women in the community Aastha Seth

Ask any of these women what they would say to someone hesitant to try, and the answer is identical. “Take one hour out for yourself,” Nisha says. “That hour away from screens resets you in a way you don’t expect.”Aastha adds, “Sport can build you for life. It doesn’t matter when you start. You can see the confidence on their faces.”

And on courts across the city, that confidence is spreading, one rally, one laugh and one new dink at a time.