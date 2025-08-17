Serving joy, smashing stigma: How sports can empower children with autism to thrive

On a recent August afternoon, Ballygunge Arena in Kolkata swapped its usual buzz for something more powerful — laughter, cheers, and the thwack of pickleball paddles as children on the autism spectrum stepped onto the court. Dink & Donate, a fundraiser organised by Picklebay, India’s first pickleball platform, in collaboration with the India Autism Center (IAC), raised Rs 8 lakh for autism research, awareness, and inclusive infrastructure. But its greatest achievement lay in the joy it sparked.

First steps onto the court

For 14-year-old Hassan Shoaib, it was the first time he had been invited to play a sport in a formal setting. His mother, Shireen Alam, remembers his initial hesitation giving way to excitement.“He didn’t even look at me,” she says. “Once he was there, he was just playing and enjoying himself.” The coaches struck the right balance – guiding without overstepping. “The teacher wasn’t holding his hands to play for him, but enabling him to play by himself. That gave him the confidence to try.” Seeing him smile, jump, and chase every ball was “a feeling of overwhelming joy where your child is accepted and not judged.”

ADVERTISEMENT

A sense of achievement

Om Arora, 16, told organisers he’d be ready to play again whenever they called

Om Arora, 16, had played other sports before, but pickleball was new. His mother, Priyanka Arora, watched with quiet pride as he connected with ball after ball. “After such a long time, he was playing a game in this way,” she says. Receiving a certificate was the highlight. “He was so excited to show everyone. For him, being appreciated means a lot.” Before leaving, Om told organisers he’d be ready to play again whenever they called, something Priyanka called “priceless.”

More than just a game

Every participant at Dink & Donate had a dedicated coach

For these parents, sport offers something far more vital than physical exercise. They help improve coordination, channel energy positively, and foster social bonds. “These children have difficulties making friends,” Shireen explained. “When you play with someone, you connect, sometimes without realising it. It’s teamwork, waiting your turn, relating to another person.” Priyanka agreed, adding that such opportunities help children “grow more easily” and make it “easier for us as parents to support them.”

Designing for inclusion

Every child at Dink & Donate had a dedicated coach, ensuring no one was left behind. Courts were spacious, the pace adapted to each participant’s comfort. For IAC CEO Jaishankar Natarajan, this was central to the vision. “Sports like pickleball play a crucial role in building an inclusive community — on and off the court,” he said.

Shivika Burman, former Fed Cup player and director of The Tennis Tree, called it “a beautiful reminder that by coming together, we create spaces where every individual with a disability can thrive.”

A call for more opportunities

Hassan Shoaib with his mother Shireen Alam

Priyanka believes such events are vital. “Children need these platforms so they can grow, and so it becomes easier for us to help them.” Shireen hopes to make pickleball a regular part of Hassan’s life, though finding partners at his skill level may be a challenge. Both mothers agree that while not every child will take to the same sport, structured, inclusive activities — whether sports, chess, painting, yoga, or dance — are invaluable. Om’s routine of sports, yoga, and art has helped manage restlessness and sharpen focus; for Hassan, this first pickleball match could be the start of something just as transformative.

Beyond the court

The children with their certificates

For Siddhant Jatia, founder of Picklebay, the event proved what he has long believed. “Pickleball builds community, connection, and joy — and those are powerful tools in creating inclusive spaces,” he says.

As the final games ended, children waved certificates, parents smiled, and strangers left as friends. That afternoon’s matches were more than sport, they were proof that inclusion is not just an idea to be discussed, but a reality to be lived.