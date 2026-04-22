‘Comrades take care of everything’: CPM’s Dipsita Dhar on the campaign grind

CPM North Dum Dum candidate Dipsita Dhar opened up about her grandfather’s legacy, her message for young politicians and her preparations for rallies when My Kolkata caught up with her during a campaign trail through the lanes of New Barrackpore, starting at B.T. College Crossing.

Dhar said her political ideology is deeply shaped by the teachings of her grandfather, Padma Nidhi Dhar.

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“We are not taking his name or boasting — that is not our practice — but his teachings are always reflected in everything we do. My political perspective on society and life comes from the legacy of my grandfather’s struggles. Especially in this region, built by refugees who came from Bangladesh, his legacy is naturally part of the discourse. I am carrying forward his teachings,” she said.

“Thanks to my ADHD, I am more observant than most of my comrades here. They also ensure I don’t miss out. Meeting and greeting women and elderly people is my priority,” she added.

Asked how she was managing the demands of campaigning in the sweltering heat, Dhar said her comrades take care of everything. “I don’t have to worry about these things. They make sure I stay hydrated with daab water and also take care of my meals,” she said. “No skincare really works,” she added with a smile when asked about her routine. “All you need is good sleep — but that is nearly impossible right now,” Dhar said.

The 32-year-old politician’s Instagram bio describes her as a part-time fashion enthusiast. Speaking about balancing her style with the practical demands of campaigning, she said, “The T-shirt I’m wearing is from East Bengal Ultras. At a time when NRC and CAA debates are ongoing, and our language is being labelled as Bangladeshi, we must reassert our identity. My outfit reflects the memory of our forefathers’ resistance — it is comfortable, yet socially, politically and culturally relevant. My sari is a gift from a comrade, and my tote bag, also a gift, features Salil Chowdhury and Sukanto Bhattacharjee to mark their centenary year. I am carrying a part of Bengal that I am proud of.”

She also had a clear message for budding politicians — enter politics to change people’s lives, not in pursuit of wealth or fame. “Kolkata needs to become a better place, where people are not struggling with unemployment and where women feel safer,” she concluded.