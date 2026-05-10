Before the first cry: Kolkata moms share their final thoughts before childbirth

In the final hours before childbirth, anticipation often collides with fear, wonder and uncertainty. For some women, the mind races through hospital checklists and practical details; for others, the looming operation theatre or the overwhelming reality of becoming a mother takes centre stage. Yet amid the anxiety lies an indescribable excitement — the awareness that life is about to change forever.

First-time mothers in Kolkata from different walks of life share the emotions, fears and fleeting thoughts that stayed with them in the moments before delivery.

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Hospital checklists, family banter and the wait to hold the baby

All pictures: Sourced by the correspondent

“I had a C-section scheduled for me. I was a pretty chilled-out would-be mom. A few of my family and friends almost marvelled at how unperturbed I was at the thought of going under the knife. I was a bit impatient though. I kept urging my doctor to ‘get the baby out asap’ because I felt too heavy and had stopped getting proper sleep.

Immediately before heading to the hospital for delivery, my mind was occupied with all kinds of logistics — organising the diaper bag, setting up my home for when the baby arrived and preparing for the transition ahead. We even had a few friends over in the days leading up to delivery and, together, we made bets on the probable sex of the child.”

— Piya Chakraborty, singer-social worker

Thinking like a surgeon, feeling like a mother-to-be

“Whether it was a boy or a girl, I just wanted the baby to be healthy and to cry immediately after birth. To be honest, I wasn’t very emotional. I wanted to remain patient and allow the medical staff to take care of me. I consciously stopped being a doctor and surrendered myself completely as a patient. I prayed that the healthcare workers would give their best to me as a patient.

At the same time, as a gynaecologist, I was instinctively trying to understand which layers were being cut and sutured during the surgery. I even remember thinking that I wished I could perform my own operation because I trusted my surgical skills the most.”

— Sneha Ray Karmakar, consultant obstetrician-gynaecologist and laparoscopic surgeon

Imagining the first touch, the first cry and the first meeting

“I was tense but also emotional because the little human growing inside me for nine months was finally ready to come into the world. I kept wondering what it would feel like to see my baby, my Prithvi, and hold him (now I know it’s ‘him’, then of course I didn’t) for the first time.”

— Debadrita Chakraborty, interior designer

The minutes before delivery seemed a mix of fear, love and longing

“Thirty minutes before going in for the delivery, I felt like my whole world was about to change. I was terrified — I cried and cried. I was only 24 years old at the time and had no idea what was going to happen. So, of course there was fear, there was anticipation. Seeing me in that state made my husband emotional as well.

At the same time, I was eager to meet my baby. I kept imagining the moment I would hold her in my arms for the first time and kiss her before drifting off in the OT after the painfully intense anaesthesia shot. Waiting for my baby to arrive was a unique, unforgettable and truly indescribable feeling.”

— Afreen Khan, entrepreneur

Behind the nervous laughter were prayers for a healthy child

“My first thought was, ‘I don’t want to die on the operation table half naked.’ It sounds funny now, but back then I was genuinely worried. I was also thinking about my baby. I hoped she would be healthy, she would be fine.”

— Pritha Paul, content creator

Terrified one moment, overwhelmed with joy the next

“On the day of the delivery, I was gripped by fear. Yet, at the same time, I was overjoyed and incredibly excited to finally see my baby. A thousand thoughts swirled through my mind, but the very moment I heard my baby girl cry, I instantly forgot all my fear and pain.”

— Sarbari Das, dancer