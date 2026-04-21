Elections, My Kolkata Style: On the campaign trail with Ritesh Tiwari, Kashipur-Belgachia BJP candidate

Electioneering is hard work. Along with autos fitted with megaphones blaring party slogans and promises, a candidate has to prepare for the task of wooing the voters.

And in the sweltering April heat of Bengal, staying hydrated, fit and healthy is as much part of a poll candidate’s to-do list as it is to be up to speed on all the talking points of the election.

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In Elections, My Kolkata Style, we zero in on the not-so-political side of a political nominee’s campaign. We follow the candidate around on a typical day of campaigning, and speak to them about things not as spoken about in media interviews around election time.

In this episode, we have Ritesh Tiwari, who is fighting for the BJP from the Kashipur-Belgachia constituency in the Bengal Assembly elections 2026.

Tiwari, 54, spoke about his journey and how he joined the BJP when he was 14 years old. He shared that the constituency he is fighting from is his home turf where he has grown up.

“I used to play cricket with these people. Now they call me ‘sir’ because I am a political candidate,” said Tiwari.

Walking through the lanes of Tala, Tiwari was constantly vigilant. Never slowing down, looking up and greeting with equal enthusiasm.

“I ask for blessings from everyone because I know all of them,” he said.

Tiwari talked about skincare, his diet and natural remedies to keep up with the demands of a rigorous campaign.

“Convincing young people is the hardest, but once they reach my age, they will understand that age is not just a number. Experience matters in every sector,” he said.

The evening walk covered Tala bridge to RG Kar hospital crossing. Tiwari did not slow down, nor did his entourage of BJP workers, handing out leaflets to the general public. Watch the video above to check out what he said.