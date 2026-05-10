‘Every small victory feels extraordinary’: Mothers of special children share their journeys

Motherhood rarely follows a script. For mothers raising children with autism, ADHD (attention deficit hyperactivity disorder) and other special needs, the journey often unfolds through unexpected challenges, quiet breakthroughs and cherished victories.

From navigating diagnoses and therapy sessions to celebrating first words, small routines and hard-earned achievements, these Kolkata mothers have learnt to redefine progress in deeply personal ways.

ADVERTISEMENT

Their stories are not about exhaustion or the fears they have battled, but about the strength they have discovered and the acceptance that has brought with it unconditional love, unwavering resolve and boundless joy.

‘I have learnt to celebrate every small victory’

All pictures: Sourced by the correspondent

“As a mother of a child with autism and ADHD, my journey has been both humbling and demanding. The hardest part in the beginning was acceptance and letting go of expectations and learning to embrace my child’s unique way of experiencing the world.

Everyday life requires constant adjustment. Even simple things like social gatherings or grocery shopping can become overwhelming because of sensory sensitivities and unpredictability. Finding the right therapies, schools and medical support has also been emotionally exhausting.

But over the years, I have learnt to celebrate every small victory. My son, Agneev, 24, is now a swimming champion and he loves working out and cycling. Watching him perform confidently at annual concerts or work as an intern at our company fills me with pride. One of the most emotional moments for me was seeing him cast his vote in 2026. It reminded me that he has his own voice, identity and place in the world.

Tantrums still happen, and difficult days remain, but our family has embraced him exactly as he is. His laughter, his kindness and his happiness are the greatest rewards of my life.”

— Manasi Chakraborty Saha, 53, founder and owner of Macaws Infotech

‘Love does not need to be perfect, it just needs to be present’

“Being a mother to a child with special needs has been a journey of patience, resilience and profound love. There have been multiple challenges that can never be described in words. But alongside these struggles have come moments of immense joy and growth.

Watching my son, Yash, learn and express himself in his own unique way fills me with pride every single day. Sometimes, the most meaningful moments are also the simplest, say, an unexpected hug, a burst of laughter or a quiet moment of connection. Those are the moments that remind me that love does not need to be perfect, it just needs to be present.

Motherhood has changed my perspective on life completely. It has taught me the power of unconditional love. The journey may not always be easy, but the love I receive from my child makes every challenge worthwhile.”

— Pinky Kedia, psychological counsellor

‘He approaches the world with endless curiosity’

“I realised something was different about my son, Antoreep Rudra, when he was around two-and-a-half years old and still unable to speak properly. After consulting doctors, we learnt that he had mild autism along with ADHD. Since then, life has revolved around managing his hyperactivity, emotional outbursts, short attention span and strict routines. Even simple tasks often require repeated instructions, and helping him focus on studies can be exhausting. I also have to carefully monitor his diet because certain foods like milk, chocolates and corn seem to increase his hyperactivity.

At the same time, raising him has taught me patience in ways I never imagined. He is seven years old and he is extremely observant, curious and intelligent. He remembers the smallest details — from where a toy was hidden to where an object was placed in someone’s house he visited weeks earlier. He loves trains, sports and the sea, and he approaches the world with endless curiosity.”

— Rima Chakraborty, 36, IT professional

‘From an abandoned infant to the heart of our family’

Madhurima came into my life when she was around three years old. My brother had found her abandoned near his home when she was only a month old. My brother and his wife raised her for the first three years of her life.

Right after they adopted her, it was clear that she was totally blind. We consulted a few doctors and they also gave this diagnosis. When she was three years old, my brother’s wife was pregnant and it was becoming difficult for them to cope with her special needs. So, she was brought to me. Since then, I have raised her as my own daughter.

Madhurima is now 16. In the beginning, caring for her came with many challenges. Earlier, she needed help even with simple tasks like going to the toilet, but gradually she learned to manage many things independently. We also learned a little Braille to support her education.

Although her IQ was initially considered low, I never lost hope. She took longer to progress in school, but over the years I have seen her become more mature and intelligent.

She is an amazing singer. If you listen to her singing an Asha Bhosle song, you will marvel at her voice. She loves eating biryani and enjoys travelling with us, especially to places like Puri, which excites her deeply because she is very fond of the sea shore and the waves splashing on her.

Madhurima still does not know about her adoption. Our entire family and neighbourhood accepted her with love from the very beginning, and for us, she has always been our beloved daughter.

— Sabita Naskar, 59, businesswoman

‘My daughter’s smallest achievements feel extraordinary to me’

“The first challenge I faced was accepting that my daughter, Manjima, had special needs. Her early milestones were all on time, so coming to terms with the diagnosis was emotionally difficult. It took me a long time to accept reality and understand that this would be a lifelong journey of learning, adaptation and support. Another challenge was finding the right guidance for her development and education.

Today, my greatest triumph is simply being a part of my daughter’s everyday journey. She is 26 now and watching her overcome small daily challenges brings us immense joy. I love painting with her, and she has grown into a wonderful artist. Seeing people appreciate her artwork or keyboard performances is deeply emotional because we know how much effort goes into every achievement.”

— Debjani Dutta Roy, 55, homemaker

‘I was determined to give my sons the best life possible’

Both my sons are completely blind due to a genetic condition. Their grandfather was the first to realise that something was wrong with their eyesight. When we consulted a doctor, we were told that they were completely visually impaired.

My elder son, Shams (24), studied at the boarding section of the Calcutta Blind School till Class XII and is now pursuing a Master’s degree in English from Aliah University, where he stays in the hostel. My younger son, Wasim (16), studies at Calcutta Blind School and I travel with him every day from Park Circus to Behala.

Beyond the everyday challenges of raising visually impaired children, the hardest part was dealing with society. People often told me that my sons would never achieve anything and that all my efforts were pointless. I never paid any heed to such remarks. I was determined to give my sons the best life possible and help them achieve heights I could never imagine for myself.

Today, my elder son is a wonderful writer who pens stories, poems and shayaris, while my younger son is gifted in music. He sings beautifully across genres and plays the mouth organ brilliantly. Travelling with them, spending time with them and watching them grow into the best versions of themselves brings me immense joy.

— Maimuna Khatun, 43, homemaker