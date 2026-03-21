At Kolkata Pen Mahotsav, collectors show off their prized possessions

Pen lovers from across Kolkata, and India, flocked to the Pen Mahotsav at the Indian Council for Cultural Relations on Park Street on March 20. From budding collectors to seasoned fountain pen loyalists, the exhibition unfolded as a paradise for every quill aficionado.

Jyotiprakash Chakrabarty: Four decades, countless stories

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Jyotiprakash Chakrabarty, a 59-year-old resident of Rishra, has been collecting pens for over four decades.

His collection of over 100 pieces includes a Parker 51, which he purchased during his stay in London.

“Even Queen Elizabeth II used a Parker 51,” he said.

A former theology teacher who has worked in India and abroad, Chakrabarty also owns a high-end Lamy pen.

“When I bought it in 2003, it cost GBP 150,” he added.

Chakrabarty, who now runs an NGO, attended the festival with his wife, Sushmita Chakrabarty.

Subrata Sarkar: When a hobby turns into a global hunt

Subrata Sarkar began collecting pens in 1960 at the age of 10 and now owns over 100 pieces, including a premium Waterman XT design.

Originally from Asansol, he currently lives in Behala’s Thakurpukur area with his wife, Sikha Sarkar, and their daughter. A former LIC agent, Sarkar said he has travelled to Germany and several other European countries in pursuit of premium pens.

Saurav Bhattacharya: New to the game, drawn to the finest

Saurav Bhattacharya, a practising physician and head of the medicine department at Allen Career Institute Kolkata, took up pen collecting in 2023.

“I am not satisfied with Indian brands, so I look for premium international ones,” the 45-year-old educator said, adding that he has lost count of how many he has in his collection.

Among his most prized possessions are a Montblanc Meisterstuck 149 fountain pen, which he bought for Rs 1 lakh, and a Pelikan m1000, purchased for Rs 80,000.

Archishman Chakrabarty: A childhood gift that sparked a collection

Archishman Chakrabarty, 24, originally from Entally and now pursuing higher studies in Germany, owns over 50 premium pens, including an urushi piece priced at Rs 1,60,000.

“I received a fountain pen as a gift during my thread ceremony in 2014, and that’s how it started,” he said.

Visiting Kolkata on vacation, he came across the event through a social media post and decided to attend.

Prathit Banerjee: A young collector with an eye for value

Prathit Banerjee, a 23-year-old IT professional from Uttarpara, has been collecting pens for over three years and owns more than 30 pieces.

At the festival, he added two more to his collection.

“I bought a broad nib pen from ASA Pens for Rs 3,000 and a Parker 1888 for Rs 6,000,” he said.