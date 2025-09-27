New app cab service in Kolkata offers women-only vehicles for safer travel

In a move to ensure women's safety in Kolkata, the West Bengal transport department collaborated with an app cab company and launched a service for rolling out vehicles exclusively for women travellers.

Named UMA, every such vehicle will be driven by women, equipped with state-of-the-art technology, including real-time GPS tracking and in-app SOS button for immediate help.

"With UMA, every aspect of your journey is carefully considered to ensure your peace of mind. Our fleet of cars is driven exclusively by professionally trained women drivers who are committed to providing a safe and respectful experience. These drivers have undergone rigorous background checks and comprehensive training on safety protocols and customer service," Transport Secretary Saumitra Mohan told PTI.

Twenty vehicles, with the word UMA inscribed on a prominent part of the car, were launched on September 26 ahead of the festive season and more cabs will join the fleet in the coming days, he said.

Asked if the service will be available for 24 hours, Mohan said, "Ideally, any app cab can ply in any time of the day and night. It is up to the driver to decide whether she can travel at late night hours or not. But the vehicles are equipped with all safety devices and under surveillance by the cab aggregators." The department has taken the initiative in collaboration with cab aggregator of electric vehicles Snap-E Cabs, the official said.

"UMA is more than just a ride-hailing service; it's a movement towards empowering women. The name UMA, a nod to the city's reverence for Goddess Durga, embodies strength, protection and grace. Our service is designed to address the safety concerns of women travelers in Kolkata, offering a reliable and secure way to get around the city," a Snap-E official said.

