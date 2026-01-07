Kolkata Metro to run three new direct services between Bimanbandar and Shahid Khudiram

Kolkata Metro Railway will operate three new direct services from Jai Hind Bimanbandar to Shahid Khudiram starting January 8, according to an official statement.

With the additional direct services, passengers travelling to Esplanade, Kalighat, Mahanayak Uttam Kumar and Shahid Khudiram will not need to change trains at Noapara station.

So far, there were two direct services from Jai Hind Bimanbandar to Shahid Khudiram, one each at 9.36am and 9pm. The new services will depart at 8.18am, 9.12am and 5.47pm on weekdays.

Alongside the increase in airport-to-south corridor connectivity, Metro Railway will also operate more services on the Blue Line on weekdays from January 8. The total number of weekday services on the corridor will go up to 282 — 141 Up and 141 Down — from the current 272.

There will be no change in the first services on the Blue Line. However, a new late-evening service from Dakshineswar to Mahanayak Uttam Kumar at 9.38pm has also been introduced.

“These services will ensure a seamless and convenient journey from the Airport to Shahid Khudiram or other places in and around Kolkata,” the Kolkata Metro Railway said in a press communique.

The Metro recently announced additional services on Sundays in January. On the Blue Line (Dakshineswar–Shahid Khudiram), the metro will run 160 services — 80 in the up direction and 80 in the down direction — on Sundays, up from the usual 130.