How Prosenjit Chatterjee’s outfit paid tribute to the artistry of theatre at Padma Shri stage

Indian actor Prosenjit Chatterjee received the Padma Shri on Monday in a bespoke ensemble designed by Kolkata-based couturier Abhisek Roy. Speaking to My Kolkata, Roy explained the inspiration and craftsmanship behind the look, which paid tribute to Bengal’s cinematic and cultural legacy.

Inspired by the grandeur of old Calcutta theatres, Prosenjit’s ivory dhuti-panjabi ensemble blended heritage with cinematic nostalgia. Crafted in Muga tussar silk with intricate antique gold embroidery, the outfit drew from the architectural beauty of balcony arches, stage curtains and vintage projector beams.

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The detailed yoke, neckline and cuffs featured motifs reminiscent of classic theatre interiors, while the draped dhoti added a timeless Bengali touch. Tan leather shoes completed the ensemble, which paid a tribute to the timeless artistry of theatre and performance.

“Prosenjit wanted a quintessential Bengali look — simple, elegant and rooted in tradition — and that’s exactly what we tried to create,” Roy, founder of fashion label Roy Calcutta, said.

“We wanted to retain his signature Bengali style of a dhuti-panjabi, enhanced with subtle hand embroidery around the neckline. The inspiration came from old theatre houses — the galleries, pillars and Colosseum-style seating areas. You can see that reflected in the neckline pattern,” he added.

Roy also recalled Prosenjit’s earlier collaboration with him during their debut at Lakmé Fashion Week last March. “He killed it in the black bandhgala with dhoti detailing,” the designer said.

Over a career spanning more than four decades with over 300 films to his credit, Prosenjit has successfully evolved from a commercial romantic hero of the 1980s into one of the most acclaimed performers of Bengali cinema. His notable films include Amar Sangi, Chokher Bali, Moner Manush, Dosar, Shankhachil and Jatishwar. His upcoming projects include Daktar Kaku, an untitled film with Srijit Mukherji, Shajghor and Bhoyongkar Shundor.