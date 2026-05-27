Summer care for pawsome pets: How to keep your furry friends hydrated

The heat is truly on, the humidity is making it worse, and many pet parents across Kolkata are wondering what tweaks to make in what goes into their pawsome companions’ bowls.

From fresh vegetables bought at local markets to homemade curd and bone broth, there is a growing shift towards balanced, homemade diets that focus as much on hydration as on nutrition.

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South Kolkata-based canine nutritionist and independent worker for dogs, Rini Dalal, advises avoiding dry pet foods altogether in summer.

“Dogs in Kolkata often struggle more with humidity than dry heat. Including natural probiotics such as homemade curd, kefir, or fermented vegetables can help maintain a healthy gut, improve digestion, and support immunity,” says Dalal.

“It is best not to give ready-made meals to dogs. Overfeeding of snacks can also cause stomach problems. If you want to give snacks, offer them blueberries or a slice of papaya,” she adds.

At New Market and Gariahat, vendors say there has been a noticeable rise in customers buying fresh vegetables and lean meat specifically for pet meals. Some pet parents are even preparing weekly batches of lightly cooked food at home to avoid heavily processed alternatives.

Partho Saha, a vet based in Baranagar, says cat food, both wet and dry, can harm cats more in summer.

“The processed food can cause constipation, dehydration and nausea for cats. Cats drink less water as it is, so it is best to cook them simple meals at home,” Saha says.

“Just boil small fish, preferably variations like bata, in water with a pinch of turmeric. Mix the fish and rice with generous amounts of the broth. This is enough to keep your cat healthy and hydrated,” added Saha.

Fresh meals with adequate fluids can help maintain energy levels, improve coat and skin health and lower the risk of heat-related stress, for both cats and dogs, according to veterinarians.

Veterinarian Poulami Basu says pets, like humans, require foods that are balanced.

“We cannot feed milk to dogs and cats. Neither can we make them drink water like human babies. So, leftover meat or spicy food is a big no for them. For cats, unseeded watermelon serves as a great treat, but only served in moderation,” she says.