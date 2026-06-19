Going beyond the mat on Yoga Day: Rediscovering the many paths of yoga

Every year, on June 21, millions across the world roll out yoga mats, strike poses and celebrate International Yoga Day. Images of practitioners balancing in tree pose, flowing through surya namaskar or twisting into seemingly impossible postures dominate social media feeds and public events.

Yet, according to the very traditions that gave birth to yoga, these postures represent only a small part of what yoga truly means.

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In contemporary culture, yoga is often equated with physical exercise, flexibility and wellness. But ancient Indian philosophy presents a much broader vision.

The Sanskrit word yoga derives from the root yuj, meaning “to unite” or simply to join. Yoga refers to the union of the individual self with a higher reality, a process of inner transformation rather than merely bodily contortions.

Over centuries, Indian sages developed multiple paths of yoga suited to different temperaments and ways of life. These traditions, preserved in texts such as the Upanishads, the Bhagavad Gita and Patanjali's Yoga Sutras, reveal yoga as a diverse spiritual philosophy encompassing action, devotion, knowledge, meditation and discipline.

Raja Yoga

Among the most influential systems is Raja Yoga, often associated with the sage Patanjali, who compiled the Yoga Sutras around two millennia ago.

Patanjali famously defined yoga as the “cessation of the fluctuations of the mind”. In this understanding, the central challenge of human life is not physical weakness but mental restlessness. Raja Yoga seeks mastery over the mind through ethical conduct, self-discipline, concentration and meditation.

Its famous eight-fold path includes moral restraints (yama), observances (niyama), postures (asana), breath control (pranayama), withdrawal of the senses (pratyahara), concentration (dharana), meditation (dhyana) and ultimately samadhi, a state of profound spiritual absorption.

The asana, which has become so popular today, is only one step among eight.

Karma Yoga

The Bhagavad Gita introduced another influential path: Karma Yoga, the yoga of selfless action.

In a dialogue between Lord Krishna and Arjuna on the battlefield of Kurukshetra, the Gita teaches that liberation does not require withdrawal from the world. Instead, individuals can pursue spiritual growth through their daily duties, provided they act without attachment to personal gain.

Karma Yoga encourages action performed with dedication but without obsession over outcomes. The emphasis is on duty, service and inner detachment rather than external success or failure.

This famous verse from the Bhagavad Gita Chapter 2, Verse 47 states “karmaṇy-evādhikāras te mā phaleṣhu kadāchana, mā karma-phala-hetur bhūr mā te saṅgo ’stvakarmaṇi”. It translates to: “You have a right to perform your prescribed duty, but you are not entitled to the fruits of action”.

For many householders, professionals and public servants, this remains one of the most practical forms of yoga.

Bhakti Yoga

If Karma Yoga appeals to those inclined toward action, Bhakti Yoga speaks to the heart.

The path of devotion emerged prominently in Bhagwad Gita, and Puranic traditions and flourished through India's medieval Bhakti movement. Saints such as Chaitanya Mahaprabhu taught that intense love for the divine could become a vehicle for spiritual liberation.

Prayer, chanting, singing hymns, pilgrimage and remembrance of God become forms of yoga when performed with sincerity and devotion.

In Bhagwad Gita Chapter 12, Lord Krishna says, “mayy āveśhya mano ye māṁ nitya-yuktā upāsate, śhraddhayā parayopetās te me yuktatamā matāḥ”, translating to: “Those who fix their minds on Me and always engage in My devotion with steadfast faith, I consider them to be the best yogis”.

Hence, as per Bhakti Yoga, spiritual progress is measured not by intellectual achievement or physical discipline but by the depth of love and surrender.

Jnana Yoga

Among the most intellectually demanding forms is Jnana Yoga, the yoga of wisdom.

Rooted in the Upanishads and later elaborated by philosophers such as Adi Shankaracharya, Jnana Yoga seeks liberation through inquiry into the nature of reality.

Practitioners ask fundamental questions: Who am I? What is the self? What is ultimately real?

Through study, contemplation and discrimination between the transient and the eternal, the seeker gradually realises the identity of the individual self (Atman) with ultimate reality (Brahman).

For Jnana Yogis, ignorance is the primary obstacle and knowledge the means of liberation.

Hatha Yoga

Ironically, the form most recognised globally today emerged relatively late in yoga's long history.

Developed in medieval texts such as the Hatha Yoga Pradipika and the Gheranda Samhita, Hatha Yoga emphasised physical techniques including postures, breath control, cleansing practices and energy regulation.

Contrary to modern assumptions, these practices were not originally intended as fitness routines. Their purpose was to prepare the body and mind for deeper states of meditation.