Yellow or white: Warm lights look inviting, but are they hurting your eyes?

Aesthetic warm lighting has taken over modern homes in Kolkata. From Pinterest-inspired corners to cosy bedrooms, the soft yellow lamps and bulbs have replaced harsh white tubelights and LEDs.

But, while these lights make your space look modern and cosy, experts say using them everywhere in the house may not be the best idea for your eyes.

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Lighting is about behaviour, not trends

The shift towards warm lighting is driven by current design trends. However, when the same lighting is used in kitchens, bathrooms and workspaces, it can affect visibility and functionality.

Anindita Sarkar, senior GM Projects, Ambuja Neotia Group, explains that lighting should be intentional and layered rather than uniform across spaces.

“Light is not a trend, but it is behaviour by design. Warm light belongs where life slows like living rooms, bedrooms, dining spaces and balconies. White light belongs where clarity matters. Kitchens, bathrooms and workspaces,” she said.

She added that a well-designed home should balance both types.

“White light supports what you do, warm light shapes how you feel. Lighting does more than define visibility. It influences energy, mood, and the rhythm of everyday living.”

According to Sarkar, when every room is lit the same way, something essential is lost. Thoughtful placement, rather than preference, is what makes a home truly functional.

The science behind warm and cool light

From a medical perspective, the difference between warm and cool light comes down to colour temperature. Premanjan Bhattacharjee, junior consultant in Ophthalmology at Narayana Hospital, Howrah, explained, “warm light falls between 2,000 and 3,000 Kelvin, giving off a softer yellow glow. Cool light ranges from 5,000 to 6,500 Kelvin and appears brighter, often with a bluish tone.”

He also explains that warm light creates a calming environment and supports the body’s natural sleep cycle by promoting melatonin release. It can help reduce eye strain and prepare the body for rest.

Cool light, on the other hand, is better suited for tasks that require focus. “It enhances visibility, improves concentration and productivity, but prolonged exposure may feel more straining to the eyes,” he added.

Matching lights to your daily routine

Aditya Pradhan, senior consultant at Disha Eye Hospitals, advises to align lighting with activity and time of day.

“Warm light works best in the evening, during relaxation or in spaces with minimal natural light contrast. It helps the eyes wind down along with the body.”

White or cool light is more suitable for daytime or where you need to do detailed tasks. White light keeps the mind alert. It is ideal for kitchens, study areas and workstations.