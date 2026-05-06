Forest in a jar: Terrariums redefine indoor gardening

A glass jar sits quietly on a desk. Inside, a forest is breathing.

It “rains” without clouds. Moisture rises, fogs the glass, and falls back like a soft drizzle. Leaves unfurl, moss creeps, tiny insects get to work. No one waters it for weeks, sometimes months. Yet, it lives.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is the quiet magic of a terrarium — a miniature ecosystem where art meets science.

For many first-time makers, the fascination begins there.

“I have always been interested in nature and nature study as a child… I was initially drawn to aquariums. Since terrariums fall under the same umbrella, I gradually got interested in them as well,” said naturescape artist David Abhijit Nobo.

Terrarium installation by David Abhijit Nobo Sourced by the correspondent

“I’ve always liked creating things with my hands… when I saw terrariums, I felt like it’s not just gardening, it’s like building a tiny world,” said artist Sandip Mondal.

So, what does it take to create — and sustain — life inside glass?

Swastika Mukherjee, founder of The Leaf Story Sourced by the correspondent

For Swastika Mukherjee, founder of The Leaf Story, the answer lies in rethinking how we engage with plants. “We let the plant grow in a natural form… It can reduce the use of cut flowers,” she said, pointing to the pesticides and carbon footprint involved in transporting bouquets.

“With a terrarium on your table, it’s completely safe. Even if a plant dies, you can replace it with a similar species,” she added.

Beginner mistakes

Overwatering is the most common pitfall.

“Watering the terrarium frequently,” said creator Rajesh.

“The terrarium I was making initially got spoiled because I overwatered it; fungus started growing. Another time, I mixed plants that needed different conditions,” Mondal added.

Nobo stressed plant selection. Since terrariums are small, plants that stay small work best. “Mosses, petunias, creeping figs… they grow slowly and adapt well,” he said, noting that faster growers like pothos (money plant) can quickly outgrow the space.

What goes inside?

A terrarium isn’t just soil and plants.

“It has a mixture of cocopeat, aqua soil, a little garden soil, sand, dried sphagnum moss… in certain proportions,” Nobo explained.

How does a terrarium sustain itself?

At its core is a simple cycle.

Water evaporates from soil and leaves, condenses on the glass, and falls back like rain. “It’s a mini rain cycle that keeps repeating,” said Nobo.

That doesn’t mean zero care. A slight gap can let moisture escape, requiring occasional watering. As plants grow, they may need trimming. Algae on the glass can be wiped clean.

“It’s bare minimum maintenance… and it can thrive for years,” he said.

Mukherjee added that the idea isn’t neglected. “It’s not like a pen you forget in a drawer. It’s a living plant… you just need to look at it, feel that connection.”

A terrarium curated by Mukherjee Sourced by the correspondent

In some cases, she noted, fully sealed terrariums have survived decades without watering.

How much does a terrarium cost?

At the DIY level, almost nothing.

“I used everything from home… the cost can be Rs 50 to Rs 500 if you’re doing it yourself, but mine was free,” said Mondal.

Commercially, however, terrariums can start at Rs 2,000 and go up to a few lakhs, depending on scale and design, according to both Nobo and Mukherjee.

Are terrariums sustainable?

“Unlike bouquets made of dead flowers, a terrarium contains plants that are alive and that keep growing. What you have is an ecosystem,” said Swastika Mukherjee Sourced by the correspondent

For many, terrariums are a practical solution to urban living.

“Nowadays… people live in apartments, there is no space for planting,” said Rajesh.

Mondal called them “sustainable in their own way” as they use less water, take up little space, and can be made from recycled materials.

Mukherjee emphasised sourcing plants and soil locally to reduce carbon footprint.

Nobo sees them as “living art.” “You leave for a week or a month and come back and you see it looks different. It has grown,” he said. “And the best part? It lives, grows and thrives for years,” he concluded.