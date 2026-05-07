Mother’s Day 2026: Handmade gift ideas from the ’gram for the big day

Mother’s Day is the perfect occasion to celebrate the women in your life who nurture, support and uplift you every day. While flowers and chocolates remain timeless classics, nothing quite matches the warmth of a handmade gift. So, My Kolkata has hand-picked thoughtful gift ideas to make the women in your life feel extra special and let her know what she means to you.

Add a floral twist to her morning chai

If your mom treasures her morning tea and likes it as gently as the first rays of sunshine, add a personal touch by painting her mug with delicate floral motifs or any design that feels warm and close to your heart. Tutorial by Swati Pandey.

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DIY light for the lady love

Your mom has brought nothing but warmth and joy into your life — so gift her a little light and hope in return with this DIY lamp, shown by Curated Artist, which requires just a Coke can!

Frame it with love and woolly flowers

If you’re into crocheting and often reach for your yarn, create tiny yarned flowers and adorn a wooden photo frame with them to frame a cherished memory you share with your mother. Tutorial by Deepa Rajput.

Handmade cards and heartfelt notes

A handwritten note tucked inside a handmade card can often say more than the most expensive gift. Take it a step further and follow Rakna’s tutorial to decorating your card with heartfelt messages.

If she has a sweet tooth, then bake as you like

Bake the most delicious cookies topped with the chunkiest pieces of chocochips to add a delicious twist to your Mother’s Day surprise. Recipe shared by Dhairya Hasija.