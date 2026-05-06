Cracked heels in summer? Five surprising reasons your feet are suffering

Dry, cracked heels are not just a winter problem. While low humidity plays a role in winters, dermatologists say there are several other triggers behind painful heel fissures in summers.
What causes cracked heels?
Footwear habits
Walking barefoot or wearing open-back or ill-fitting footwear (like slippers) exposes the heels to constant pressure and dryness. According to Kolkata-based dermatologist Ishani Chatterjee Ghorai, this leads to thickened, hardened skin along the heel edges.
Consultant dermatologist Shriya Saha explains that as body weight presses down, the fat pad under the heel expands outward. The overlying thick skin, lacking flexibility, begins to split, eventually forming painful fissures.
Prolonged standing
Jobs or routines that involve standing for long hours put continuous stress on the heels, increasing the risk of cracks. Lifestyle factors play a significant role. Individuals who stand for prolonged hours are more prone to developing heel fissures due to increased mechanical stress on the heels, added Saha.
Ageing
According to Ghorai, age plays a crucial role. As we grow older, the skin produces less natural oil, making it more prone to dryness and splitting.
Poor foot care and environment
Lack of proper foot hygiene, along with exposure to dust, heat and harsh conditions, can worsen dryness. “Fungal infections may also lead to thickened, itchy, cracked soles,” said Saha.
Underlying health conditions
Left: Plantar psoriasis causing silvery scales and fissured feet; Right: Hyperkeratotic eczema leading to thickened skin with cracks Picture source: Dr. Shriya Saha
Shriya Saha explained that cracked heels can sometimes signal deeper issues
- Diabetes
- Vitamins A, C, E, and B-complex deficiencies
- Skin conditions like psoriasis
- Low thyroid levels, which can slow healing
Saha also pointed to specific dermatological conditions such as hyperkeratotic eczema, palmoplantar keratoderma (which may be genetic) and juvenile plantar dermatosis in children.
A simple daily routine that helps
Saha proposed a consistent care routine that can significantly improve heel health:
- Soak feet briefly in lukewarm water
- Dry thoroughly, especially around the heels
- Gently exfoliate with a pumice stone or foot file
- Apply a thick moisturiser or heel balm
- Wear cotton or silicone socks overnight to lock in moisture
- Stay hydrated
What to avoid?
Some common “quick fixes” can actually make things worse. The Don’ts, as per Saha, include:
- Cutting thick skin with blades or razors
- Soaking feet in very hot water
- Using harsh soaps or aggressive scrubs
These can damage healthy skin and increase the risk of infection.
When to see a doctor?
Don’t ignore cracked heels if they:
- Become deep or painful
- Start bleeding
- Show signs of infection (like pus)
- Don’t improve with regular care
In such cases, consulting a dermatologist is essential, explained Saha.
The bottom line
Cracked heels are often dismissed as a cosmetic issue, but they can point to lifestyle habits — or even underlying health conditions. With the right care and timely attention, they are preventable as well as treatable.