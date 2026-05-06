Cracked heels in summer? Five surprising reasons your feet are suffering

Dry, cracked heels are not just a winter problem. While low humidity plays a role in winters, dermatologists say there are several other triggers behind painful heel fissures in summers.

What causes cracked heels?

Footwear habits

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Walking barefoot or wearing open-back or ill-fitting footwear (like slippers) exposes the heels to constant pressure and dryness. According to Kolkata-based dermatologist Ishani Chatterjee Ghorai, this leads to thickened, hardened skin along the heel edges.

Consultant dermatologist Shriya Saha explains that as body weight presses down, the fat pad under the heel expands outward. The overlying thick skin, lacking flexibility, begins to split, eventually forming painful fissures.

Prolonged standing

Jobs or routines that involve standing for long hours put continuous stress on the heels, increasing the risk of cracks. Lifestyle factors play a significant role. Individuals who stand for prolonged hours are more prone to developing heel fissures due to increased mechanical stress on the heels, added Saha.

Ageing

According to Ghorai, age plays a crucial role. As we grow older, the skin produces less natural oil, making it more prone to dryness and splitting.

Poor foot care and environment

Lack of proper foot hygiene, along with exposure to dust, heat and harsh conditions, can worsen dryness. “Fungal infections may also lead to thickened, itchy, cracked soles,” said Saha.

Underlying health conditions

Left: Plantar psoriasis causing silvery scales and fissured feet; Right: Hyperkeratotic eczema leading to thickened skin with cracks Picture source: Dr. Shriya Saha

Shriya Saha explained that cracked heels can sometimes signal deeper issues

Diabetes

Vitamins A, C, E, and B-complex deficiencies

Skin conditions like psoriasis

Low thyroid levels, which can slow healing

Saha also pointed to specific dermatological conditions such as hyperkeratotic eczema, palmoplantar keratoderma (which may be genetic) and juvenile plantar dermatosis in children.

A simple daily routine that helps

Saha proposed a consistent care routine that can significantly improve heel health:

Soak feet briefly in lukewarm water

Dry thoroughly, especially around the heels

Gently exfoliate with a pumice stone or foot file

Apply a thick moisturiser or heel balm

Wear cotton or silicone socks overnight to lock in moisture

Stay hydrated

What to avoid?

Some common “quick fixes” can actually make things worse. The Don’ts, as per Saha, include:

Cutting thick skin with blades or razors

Soaking feet in very hot water

Using harsh soaps or aggressive scrubs

These can damage healthy skin and increase the risk of infection.

When to see a doctor?

Don’t ignore cracked heels if they:

Become deep or painful

Start bleeding

Show signs of infection (like pus)

Don’t improve with regular care

In such cases, consulting a dermatologist is essential, explained Saha.

The bottom line

Cracked heels are often dismissed as a cosmetic issue, but they can point to lifestyle habits — or even underlying health conditions. With the right care and timely attention, they are preventable as well as treatable.