Love in the times of elections: Would you date someone with opposing political views?

Can love survive political differences? Or has ideology become the ultimate compatibility test? As Valentine’s Day approaches against the backdrop of the 2026 Bengal Assembly polls, these questions feel more urgent than ever.

My Kolkata spoke to Kolkatans across age groups and professions to understand whether they would date someone whose political beliefs clash with their own.

Dialogue over division

For some, difference is not a deal breaker. “I think it depends on why they have the views that they have,” said 23-year-old student Sagar Chatterjee. “If we are open to learning about and from each other, I don't see an issue with dating them. There is no reason to immediately dismiss an individual based on their political beliefs.”

Gen Z voice Jhilam Tarun Datta frames it simply. “I would never have a problem with dating someone who supported another party. But if their support changes into oppression of the masses, then it becomes a question of humanity.”

Ideology as identity

Others see politics as inseparable from personal values. “Your political views are simply an extension of your values, ideals and ethics. For a relationship to have even a hope of working, a shared value and belief system is critically important. You need to be politically aligned with your partner,” said entrepreneur Arkamitra Roy, 43.

Theatre practitioner Panchali Kar is more direct. “In dating, what matters is a deep talk regarding what the other person stands for. Do they believe in bodily autonomy? What is their take on reservations and affirmative action? If I don’t align with these, I would not be able to speak with them for more than five minutes, let alone date them.” For many in this age bracket, the question is less about party loyalty and more about core ethics.

When everything feels politicised

Communication professional Sneha Dutta admits she once dated someone with opposing views. “As we grow older, I have realised that it's almost impossible to date someone with opposing political views. Everything around us these days is so heavily politicised. The last thing you would want is extra stress in your dating life.” She added that claiming to be apolitical is “a worse tragedy”.

Soumita Saha believes alignment has become non-negotiable. “Political belief is never an isolated preference; it unfurls into socio-political conscience and lived ethics. A relationship must withstand real circumstances.”

Mentality match over party tag

For Aerica Sardar, who met her husband in an arranged-marriage setup, political ideology was a direct question before marriage. “You cannot be poles apart in today’s time. A mental match is very important. Political views do play a role, but what matters most is the vibe and whether you can understand each other.”

At the other end of the spectrum, septuagenarian Ranajoy Bose chooses avoidance. “Would never discuss today's politics with someone I love and date. It is the most boring and irrational subject. There are so many other subjects we can share.”

Across generations, one truth emerges. Dating across political lines is possible, but only when core values align. Party preference may be negotiable. Humanity, respect and shared ethics are not.