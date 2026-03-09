Bag your style: How to pick the correct tote bag that suits your mood

Sometimes, a tote bag isn’t just an accessory — it’s a fashion mood. Kolkata’s style DNA is rooted in effortless dressing, where comfort meets character and practicality meets personality.

Now, choosing the right tote bag can be a struggle, and one must keep in mind that totes aren’t just trends; it’s about matching them with your outfit, mood, aesthetics and vibe for the day. Here is a list of recommendations to help you choose the right tote for the day.

Artsy and indie aesthetic

All pictures: Shutterstock

If your day involves browsing books around College Street, a south Kolkata cafe visit, arguing about politics at college canteens or journaling quietly at Maidan, canvas totes with hand-painted floral designs, typography, or subtle abstract art are a go-to choice. Pair them with oversized shirts or kalamkari kurtis, straight jeans and oxidised jewellery.

Minimal core era

Solid pastel or white totes in linen, structured cotton fabrics or crochet complement flowy kurtas, maxi skirts and kaftan tops (basically any monochrome fit). Add soft makeup, a tied-back sleek ponytail and delicate accessories. Perfect for your calm and composed aura. Pro tip: These are perfect for vacations, too.

Bold and street smart

Graphic or statement tote bags instantly elevate edgy outfits — cargos, crop tops, sneakers, or even fusion looks like a sari dress worn with boots. These bags bring out confidence without trying too hard.

Material girl for the material world

For those who are juggling work, errands and spontaneous plans, oversized totes with compartments are lifesavers. They hold everything while pairing seamlessly with tailored trousers, crisp shirts, blazers or smart casuals.

Customised totes for Anime and K-pop fans

In the era of K-fandom, Functional canvas tote bags featuring minimalist logos, aesthetic graphics, or character prints are a good choice. Be it Kim Taehyung of BTS or Monkey D Luffy of One Piece, don’t forget to acknowledge your love.

We must also keep in mind that tote bags are excellent for the environment if used consistently instead of one-time use.