International Women’s Day 2026: Handmade gift ideas from the ’gram for the big day

International Women’s Day is a perfect occasion to celebrate the women in your life who inspire, support and uplift you every day. While flowers and chocolates remain the classic choice, who can beat the heartfelt warmth of handmade gifts? From resin pendants and mini bouquets to hand-painted tote bags and sweet treats, you will find plenty of DIY inspiration tutorials on your Instagram feed. My Kolkata has hand-picked thoughtful gift ideas to make the women in your life feel extra special.

Resin jewellery

A personalised resin pendant or earrings with pressed flowers or tiny photos make for a delicate keepsake of good-old days she can carry close to her heart. Check out the tutorials by content creator Safa Fatma.

DIY mini bouquets

Skip store-bought flowers and craft a tiny handmade bouquet using paper, ribbons or dried blooms as shown by Suchismita for a thoughtful touch.

Handmade cards

A handwritten note inside a handmade card can sometimes say more than an expensive present ever could. Be more courageous and follow the tutorial by Nirali Shah to decorate the card with mini frames holding memorable photographs of her.

If she has a sweet tooth, then bake as you like

Bake or decorate a cupcake with colourful frosting and a sweet message to add a delicious twist to your Women’s Day surprise. Recipe shared by Arushi Hasija.

Show your creativity by painting tote bags

Turn a simple canvas tote into a personalised gift with hand-painted designs from her favourite childhood television shows, quotes from her favourite books or doodles that simply remind her of her best moments. Tutorial by Krina Panchal.