World Book Day 2026: A perfect reader’s day out itinerary for bibliophiles in Kolkata

In the land of literature and art, Bengalis never get tired of rediscovering their love for reading, over and over again. Here, every pavement brims with books, and every bibliophile visits their same old spots – either to read, buy books or talk about one.

But some days, we just want to try it all, squeezing everything into a single day amid our busy work schedules. So, all we need is a plan. But don’t give too much thought to it, as My Kolkata got you covered.

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Here’s an itinerary planned out for this World Book Day (that you can try on any other day too) just for a reader like you, who not only loves books but also wants to share the bliss of reading with the City of Joy!

Tote-ally ready! Don’t forget the essentials

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If you’re planning a full bookworm-coded day, a little prep goes a long way — start with packing a bag of essentials. Since it’s summer in Kolkata, go for a tote bag and stuff it with fluids (water or juices), a small container of fresh fruits, bookmarks (just in case) and a pair of sunglasses.

Bookish beginnings

Story Bookstore (sourced by correspondent)

Now, here begins the fun part. Hunt for your day’s destination: a cosy, quiet, and adorable bookstore that not only appeases the mind with its aesthetics but also flaunts an excellent collection — ranging from crime and romance to slice-of-life and horror. But don’t rush your hunt. Slow down, breathe in the moment, flip through the rustic pages of every book, and select that ‘one book’ or maybe a dozen!

My Kolkata recommends: Story Bookstore (Salt Lake), Oxford Bookstore (Park Street), Storyteller Bookstore (Picnic Garden)

Stationery stops, because why not?

Soumyajit Dey

For every bibliophile, the second most favourite thing — after books — is stationery. The reason? Both celebrate the tangible, sensory experience of words and stories. So, make a mandatory halt at any stationery shop of your choice and browse through their adorable collection of pens, pencils, fragrant and colourful notebooks, artsy sharpeners, quirky-shaped erasers, and stacks of visually pleasing bookmarks (new ones).

My Kolkata recommends: Park Street, Starmark (Ballygunge), G.C Laha (Taltala), Ganguly Paper Centre (Ballygunge)

Cafe + Book = Pure Bliss

Sourced by correspondent

By now, with all the book hunting and stationery haul, you must be starving! It’s time for some gastronomic indulgence. So, head to any nearby café and let the afternoon slowly pass by. Order yourself a fizzy mocktail, cream-filled or cheesy buns, a small pizza, or finger sandwiches and muffins. As the café fills with the aroma of coffee beans, stare out at the road, go through your day’s shopping, read a few lines and soak in the perfect atmosphere for relaxation, focus, and escape.

Flipping pages during sunset: The day is almost over

TT Archive

As the sun begins to set, head to your favourite Ganga ghat, Kolkata Maidan, Dhakuria Lake or Park Street Cemetery to watch the sunset, with your book by your side. Spread your favourite rug, cosy yourself in a quiet corner (especially at the Maidan), and carry on between reading a few lines and watching the sun slowly disappear.

The second shift for book-hunting begins!

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If by now you still have a few bucks left in your pocket, rush to Gariahat or College Street for a last-minute haul of second-hand books. This won’t cost you much — around Rs 200 to 400 — and if you can bargain like a pro, there’s nothing like it!