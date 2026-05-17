Mark and save: Five Instagram bookmark tutorials to elevate your reading experience

Be it a piece of paper, a bit of clay, a pencil, dried flowers or the receipt of your last purchase, almost anything and everything might work as a bookmark!

And, who doesn’t want to add a touch of creative finesse to their next read? Social media is a hub for DIY inspiration, leading you almost instantly to your next artistic adventure. And for bibliophiles, vibrant bookmarks elevate the joy of reading. So, why not make one for yourself? My Kolkata has you covered with five Instagram tutorials to inspire your next creative spree and enhance your reading experience, one mark at a time.

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Back to basics? But make it Pinterest-worthy

If you are just starting your bookmark-making journey, begin with the basics — a simple paper bookmark featuring designs of your choice to give you delightful little peeks while you read. Reel courtesy Hiteshi.

Quirky mandala bookmarks: The ultimate glow-up for your dog-eared pages

If you have spare price tags lying around the house, don’t throw them away just yet. Pick a few, add a splash of paint, and adorn them with tiny mandala patterns that are not only aesthetically pleasing but also quick and easy to make. Follow the reel by Dipti Rasal.

Pressed flower bookmarks: Crafted to romanticise your TBR pile

Delicate and dreamy, pressed flower bookmarks can turn even the simplest reading session into an aesthetic escape. All you need are dried flowers, a little creativity, and some laminating sheets to craft these elegant keepsakes. Video courtesy Mansimran.

Cute, colourful, ‘clay’esthetic

If earthy craft projects are your thing and you instinctively start sculpting the moment clay touches your hands, mould it into adorable shapes and transform them into kawaii-coded bookmarks.

The star of the show: Magnetic bookmarks

Cute, compact, and incredibly handy, customised magnet bookmarks are perfect for readers who are always juggling multiple pages at once. Personalise them with your favourite colours, characters, quotes, or doodles, and let them clasp onto your book with both style and convenience.