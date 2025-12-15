Winter wear with a traditional twist: How to style saris, kurtas, shawls and phirans the desi chic way

It is winter — and peak wedding season too. If you are wondering how to style traditional outfits with winter layers, it is time to move beyond the predictable shawl drape.

Get creative and pair almost any winter staple with your festive favourites. Think saris with turtlenecks, with blazers, or even teamed with phirans. Men can also experiment with more unique shawl drapes. My Kolkata has curated a lookbook that explores a wide range of these stylish combinations.

Snug and chic: The sari and turtleneck remix

Swap the traditional blouse for a cropped turtleneck top or sweater. Drape a sari in a colour that complements it. You may choose to secure the pallu at the waist with a matching belt. Tada! You have styled a warm, fuss-free look that is easy and elegant. For inspiration, turn to content creator Sanhati Giri.

Tip: You can match the turtleneck with the borders of the sari or you may go for a light-dark contrast. Alternatively, you may pick a turtleneck in the colour that appears the least on the sari.

Wrap wisely: Four smart ways to style a shawl with a sari

Take cues from fashion influencer Pushpa Gangwar to style a shawl with a sari in four chic ways. Start by tucking one end of the shawl beside the sari pleats and securing it to the petticoat with a safety pin. Drape the loose end across the opposite shoulder, just like the pallu.

For a sleeker look, repeat the process but pleat the loose end of the shawl.

You can also reverse the placement of the shawl and the pallu. Drape the shawl over the shoulder where the pallu would normally sit, then pleat the pallu and bring it across the other shoulder, pinning it to the blouse.

Alternatively, you may choose to keep things subtle by hiding a neutral-coloured shawl underneath the pallu.

Tip: Choose a shawl in a colour that either complements or contrasts with the sari. If the sari has minimal embroidery, you can even experiment with printed or threadwork shawls.

Give your everyday shawl a floral upgrade

Take notes from makeup artist Sonali to drape a shawl over a kurti or a sari in a way that creates a striking 3D floral motif at the front. All you need are two rubber bands and a bit of pleating, twisting, turning and flipping to achieve an effortless, unique and glamorous look, which is perfect for everyday wear as well as special occasions.

Tip: Choose slim rubber bands in colours that easily camouflage with the shawl and the outfit to avoid any conspicuous blunder.

Blend sari with swag: The blazers, shrugs and button-ups edition

Drape a blazer over your shoulders, without buttoning it up, for an instant chic upgrade to your sari look.

You can also button up a trench coat or blazer and pair it with ankle boots for a sharper, winter-ready ensemble.

For a stylish twist, wrap the pallu around your neck like a scarf.

If you prefer an extra layer without interrupting the sari’s flow, slip on a shrug over the blouse. The sari will still remain fully visible.

Another option is to wrap the pallu around the neck, bring the loose end forward like a U-shaped dupatta and secure it at the waist with a metal belt. This works best when the blazer is left completely or partially unbuttoned.

You can take inspiration from content creator Tanistha Basu.

Tip: Choose blazers, coats and shrugs in solid or neutral colours for a look that is effortlessly elegant.

Fashion-forward phirans: Cosy with a dash of couture

Winter dressing does not have to mean bulky layers. Opt for kurtis and co-ord sets made of wool or cotswool. Kashmiri phirans paired with woollen shararas and shawls make for an elegant combination. However, if you really wish to stand out this winter, take notes from fashion influencer Kashish Satyarthi. Drape a sari over a phiran instead of a conventional blouse.

Tip: Finish the look with a box clutch, chandbalis and sneakers or heels. Add a pair of shades for extra flair.

Dear men, let the shawls do the talking

Stylist Manjari has recommended a perfect lookbook for men. Ditch boring, one-coloured, matching shawls. Go for vibrant prints. Drape these shawls in more ways than one. Wrap them loosely around the neck. Or drape them across a single shoulder. Alternatively, you may wear a shawl as a cape.

Tip: Pair vibrant shawls with solid coloured kurta-pajamas for a statement finish.