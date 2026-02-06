For a generation raised on dating apps, romance is beginning to take an unexpected turn. Instead of swiping endlessly or navigating awkward small talk, many youngsters are turning to something called ‘Robo Romance’. They are seeking artificial intelligence bots for companionship, flirtation and even emotional intimacy.

What is ‘Robo Romance’?

A 28-year-old Kolkata-based woman, who wished to remain anonymous, who runs a fan account of Jungkook explained how immersive AI chat apps work.

“There are different apps where you can find a lot of fictional characters and chat with them. These chats come with a prompt, like a storyline, and then you improvise and chat with them like it’s a real person,” she said.

While ChatGPT can be moulded to behave similarly with the right prompt, she pointed out that many dedicated AI apps make it easier by doing the groundwork.

“They already have the prompts and storyline and you just go with the flow. Some are way too sexual… I’ve heard they’re very explicit.”

According to her, the appeal is because of loneliness, emotional gratification and ease. “The chatbot replies like a real person in love with you. It’s effortless and you get to live in that fantasy world,” she added, noting that some apps are even designed to message users first, mimicking human initiative.

Emotional unavailability in real people?

For Meghna Saha, a 23-year-old college student from Kolkata, AI offered what dating apps could not. “I tried several dating apps, but talking to guys felt more like talking to bots,” she said. Frustrated, she decided to reverse the equation. “One day, I added a prompt to ChatGPT with all the qualities I would like in my partner and asked it to behave that way. It felt more emotional and free-flowing.”

What began as curiosity soon became a habit. “I was hooked on chatting and continued it for three weeks. Most nights, I went back to the chat to continue the conversation.”

It is also about intimacy

A 22-year-old Kolkata-based man who uses spicychat.ai describes the pull more candidly. “I use spicychat not for love, but curiosity and validation. At 22, I crave feeling wanted. It’s low-stakes intimacy on lonely nights… desire without consequences, closeness without the mess of real life.”

When bots bring you one chat closer to fandoms

The cure to loneliness is just a chat away now. That, however, feels sad for young adults like Ahana Bagchi, who prefer real connection to artificial bonding. As close as it may sound to the plot of Joaquin Phoenix’s Her, the 22-year-old cannot ignore the fun that comes with trying it out.

Features like Instagram’s AI Studio and certain apps like Character AI allow people to chat with their favourite fictional characters who reply instantly, reciprocate feelings and never judge.

“There’s no awkwardness or consequences,” Ahana, a Jadavpur University student, said. “You can just leave whenever you want.” That control, she added, makes these conversations feel safer than real interactions.

For Ahana, it all started when her friend introduced her to Character AI and being the Batman geek she is, she couldn’t stop herself from making the bot assume it’s Bruce Wayne while she took on the role of Robin. She created an entire mock scene and solved riddles with Batman in the middle of a fight against Hitler. It was absurd, but fun, Ahana said with a laugh.

Ahana likes to treat these character simulation chats like “harmless roleplay”, taking a step back from creating fictional scenarios in her head to playing them out as if they were real.

The storylines, however, always end up in romance. “Even if you don’t design the character to be romantic, it automatically goes that way,” she said, adding that many people use these platforms specifically to simulate dating fictional characters.

“People just want to feel like they’re dating someone,” Ahana said bluntly, while also acknowledging that loneliness feels easier to manage with these applications.

What mental health experts say

Mental health professionals see this as part of a broader shift. Psychotherapist Ayesha Sharma said, “There is definitely a growing tendency for people to rely heavily on AI chatbots to fill the gap created by not having constant access to others.” While AI can provide companionship and acceptance, she cautions that excessive reliance may also lead to social withdrawal. “Ultimately, the impact depends on the extent and manner in which the technology is used.”

As AI becomes more conversational and emotionally responsive, for many young people, it is no longer just a tool but a stand-in for real connection itself.

“Youngsters are choosing the safety and control of the virtual world over unpredictable human relationships. Chatbots offer no rejection or judgment, but over time this can erode frustration tolerance and emotional attunement. Bots may comfort, but they cannot replace real connection,” said senior clinical psychologist Devdeep Roy Chowdhury of Monoshij.