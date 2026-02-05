Vet bills burning a hole in your ‘paw-ket’? A parent’s guide to pet insurance in India

We adore our fur babies, and ensuring their safety is every pet parent’s top priority. However — cutting straight to the chase — given the rising costs of veterinary care, maintaining even a moderate standard of clinical treatment is becoming increasingly difficult. Whether it’s a routine operation for your cat or a basic laboratory test for your dog, pet parents are often left aghast after getting the bill.

Such moments often raise a thought — ‘Only if there was an insurance facility for my pet.’ And guess what, you do! Several companies offer animal insurance, covering the costs of treatments, surgeries, and even para-veterinary care.

Here’s a detailed guide to avail insurance for your furries to offer them a happy, hassle-free and healthy life.

Why do we need pet insurance?

Financial adviser Saibal Biswas said, “Pet insurance in India is an emerging and increasingly relevant form of protection for pet owners, especially as veterinary treatment costs have risen sharply in recent years and pets are now treated as full-fledged family members.”

He added, “Pet insurance plays a very useful role in financial planning because a single major surgery or prolonged treatment can easily cost anywhere between Rs 30,000 and Rs 1,00,000 or even more in metro cities. Instead of facing such expenses suddenly, insurance helps mitigate the risk and provides peace of mind, ensuring that treatment decisions are not driven by financial constraints but by what is medically best for the animal.”

Which insurance companies cover veterinary care in India?

1. Bajaj General Insurance Limited

2. New India Assurance Pet Insurance

3. Oriental Insurance Pet Insurance

4. HDFC ERGO General Insurance

5. Generali Central Insurance

How to apply for pet insurance?

Before applying for insurance, every pet parent must get their pet (cat or dog) registered with the municipal corporation or a local government authority. For exotic breeds, one may also register them with an accredited Kennel Club of India or micro-chipped by the policyholder.

Once the registration is done, pet parents are required to fill out a proposal form issued by the insurance company. Alongside the form, they will be asked to submit recent photographs or a short video of the pet for identification, and a health certificate mentioning the pet’s age, breed, gender, and identification marks.

Vaccination records are mandatory, and pedigree (purchase certificates) may be needed for exotic breeds or high-sum insured options. In some cases, insurance companies may ask for diagnostic test reports if coverage for pre-existing conditions is opted for, along with the owner’s ID and address proof.

How to apply for a pet’s registration at a municipal corporation?

Visit the official website of your local municipal corporation to download the application form for ‘pet registration’

Documents required: ID and address proof (Aadhaar), updated pet vaccination certificate, recent passport-size photographs of your pet

Upload scanned documents, form and photographs in the designated section

Pay the nominal registration fee

Submit the form

Note: Pet parents must renew the registration annually

How to apply for KCI registration

Known pedigree (purebreds):

Obtain the litter or single-dog registration form from the Kennel Club of India (KCI) or an affiliated club. Submit details of the sire and dam along with their KCI registration numbers, photographs, and fees. Applications must be sent within 90 days of the birth for litters, and its parents must be microchipped with KCI-approved chips.

Unknown parentage:

Contact a local KCI representative for physical inspection and form assistance. Submit basic documents such as owner ID and address proof, pet photographs, and vaccination records, along with the applicable fee. Upon approval, a registration certificate is issued, and a microchip is inserted by a veterinarian.

What do pet insurance companies usually offer?

Coverage for death due to accident or illness

Hospitalisation and surgical expenses, including diagnostics and medicines

OPD treatment and post-op care, subject to limits

Coverage for a wide range of illnesses, such as infections, organ-related disorders, cancer, and certain breed-specific conditions

Optional add-ons like accidental poisoning, theft or loss, and third-party liability

Emergency services such as ambulance support and post-treatment care

Note: Coverage terms vary across companies.

What are the restrictions and challenges one can face while applying for pet insurance?

Every cause comes with its own set of challenges, and pet insurance is not an exception. Biswas said, “Pre-existing diseases, cosmetic procedures, grooming, food, supplements, and breeding or pregnancy-related expenses are generally not covered. There may also be waiting periods, age limits for entry, and sub-limits on specific treatments or surgeries.”