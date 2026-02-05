Slam DINK! Inside Kolkata couples’ growing shift towards the ‘Double-Income-No-Kids’ life

For decades in Kolkata, and in India at large, marriage almost automatically led to questions about children. Today, that assumption is slowly being challenged. A growing number of urban couples are choosing the DINK life, short for ‘Double Income, No Kids’, prioritising companionship, financial stability and emotional well-being over traditional expectations of family and parenthood.

For these couples, the decision is rarely impulsive. It is shaped by economic realities, personal values and a conscious rethinking of what a fulfilling life looks like.

Public relations professional Sreya Saha, 34, and her husband Srijan Chakravarty, 41, a yoga professional, married for four years, are clear about their choice.

“We want to focus our time, finances and emotional energy on ourselves and our partnership. Some may view this as selfish, but we believe we have one life, and we are choosing ourselves first,” said Sreya.

She also challenged the belief that children guarantee security in old age.

“Parents often say children will take care of them later, but today’s reality shows there is no such guarantee. Many elderly parents still end up in senior living facilities,” she said. Given the uncertainty of the world, the couple feels having a child would only add stress. “We have already informed our parents and believe this is a personal decision that does not require further explanation.”

A conscious rejection of pressure

For teacher Pooja Choudhury, 35, and her husband Abhra Roy, 34, married for three years, the choice came from self-awareness rather than fear.

“It is a huge commitment and we don’t think we are capable enough to shoulder such a responsibility,” says Pooja. Unlike many others, they have faced little resistance. “We are fortunate to have extremely supportive families who have no issues with our choice.”

A content writer by profession, Rupsha, who has been married for 12 years, lists her reasons bluntly. The state of the world, intense competition, a difficult economy, lack of safety — especially for a girl child — hereditary health risks, finances and responsibility all play a role. So do freedom, space and quiet. At 34 and 41, she and her husband have made a permanent decision. “He even had a vasectomy,” she says.

For Pramit Bhattacharyya, who runs a cafe and catering business, the decision was driven by both emotional and practical concerns. “Rising expenses play an important role. We are both working and it is hard to manage time even for ourselves,” he said.

Married for four years and together for eight before that, he describes the relationship simply: “We are best friends. We like spending time with each other. It gives us mental peace and increases affection.”

Dyuti Banerjee and Siddhartha Nandy dated with the intent to marry, but were always keen to remain child-free.

“Our decision to stay child-free was taken long before marriage and it is loud and clear. We want to prioritise our relationship, minimise our environmental impact and avoid the financial strain of child-raising. Giving social pressure the royal ignore has helped, as my family fully supports our choice.”

What counsellors are observing

Psychologists say the concept has existed for decades, but is gaining momentum now

Mental health professionals in Kolkata say the DINK life is becoming increasingly visible and viable, especially among urban, dual-income couples.

Clinical psychologist Sukanya Bose of Monoshij, a mental health unit of Techno India Group, says the concept has existed for decades, but is gaining momentum now.

“Although it is still a minority choice, it is often shaped by lifestyle preferences and attachment patterns, particularly an avoidance of traditional family roles,” she explained. Many couples frame the decision around autonomy, economic freedom, environmental concerns or social contribution.

“In sessions, DINK couples often show strong value alignment and intentional communication. Intimacy can deepen because there is more time and emotional availability. Conflict usually centres on external pressure from family or fears of future regret, rather than issues within the relationship itself,” she said.

Long-term planning, however, becomes critical. “Because they are not relying on adult children for future support, they need to proactively discuss financial security, caregiving, career transitions and building strong social networks,” Bose added.

Counselling and mental health specialist Poulomee Shaw, of AM Medical, notes that research often shows child-free adults, particularly women, reporting high levels of happiness and life satisfaction.

Financial security, autonomy and stronger romantic relationships are common advantages. At the same time, she cautions that some couples experience loneliness or depression later in life if they do not plan ahead. “Mental and physical health, community bonds and preparation for old age become extremely important,” she said.