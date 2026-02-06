Valentine’s Day: Say the three magical words with ‘sabzi’ and a bloody cool twist on jewellery

Personalised gifts get new twists this Valentine’s Day, with some thoughtful, some cheesy and a few quirky ideas not meant for the faint-hearted. From customised jewellery to edible bouquets (no, not chocolates), My Kolkata curates a list of gifting ideas that add more meaning to the celebration of love.

Keychains: So he never loses sight of you

No, we are not talking regular, run-of-the-mill keychains featuring your favourite characters or cliched romantic scenes. Instead, get a close-up photograph of your eyes printed on sleek, steel keychains, giving your beau a reason to keep you close every time he travels. For an even bolder twist, a super-magnified image of your eyeballs can also be transformed into a striking, one-of-a-kind token of love.

Accessories: Basic trinkets, big emotional plot twists

We have heard of resin floral jewellery. But, this takes personalisation to a whole new level. This Valentine’s Day, preserve eyelashes, hair strands, and even blood, inside accessories for your loved ones. This is certainly not for everyone.

Alternatively, wear your partner’s name discreetly in Morse code. Add to this intriguing list photo-projection jewellery, where a cherished memory is hidden in plain sight. Just peer into a tiny, glistening sphere on your bracelet and behold a favourite picture of you two.

A novel bouquet: Say it with sabzi

Roses, Lillies and tulips are hackneyed, to say the least. This Valentine’s Day, gift your loved one a bouquet that doubles up as ingredients for a delicious and healthy dinner loaded with fibre and nutrients. Replace blooms with cauliflowers and tomatoes, and swap ferns for beans, chillies and legumes.

3D casting: Hold on to the moment forever

Turn a fleeting moment into an eternal keepsake. Use skin-safe alginate to create a 3D mould. The process involves briefly submerging the hands in the mixture and gently removing them from the mould to reveal a finely detailed, lasting sculpture.

Matching tattoos: Inked for life

From symmetrical crescents that come together to form a moon to waves, Tom and Jerry motifs, yin–yang symbols and even 11:11 inscriptions, matching tattoos are the in thing this Valentine’s season, with more and more couples opting for lasting visual expressions of their love.