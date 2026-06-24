Guilty pleasure written in the stars: Why young Indians rely on astrology apps — albeit secretly

Astrology has never really gone out of fashion in India. Families still consult astrologers before marriages, new ventures and naming ceremonies. Yet its newest devotees — the app generation — often keep the practice confined to the privacy of their phones, sometimes even spending thousands of rupees in search of answers about love, careers and the future.

Several young people who spoke to My Kolkata about their reliance on astrology apps requested that their names be changed and their photographs withheld. "I don't know why, but it's a little embarrassing to admit publicly that I use astrology apps," confessed one respondent.

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Their hesitation reveals a curious paradox. In a country where astrology has long been woven into the fabric of everyday life, why does using an astrology app feel like something to hide?

Curious, not convinced

"I discovered the astrology app through a friend and started using it out of curiosity. I usually ask questions about my future, but I don't take the predictions at face value. Some answers are partially accurate, while others can be confusing. That said, there have been times when certain astrologers on the app have been surprisingly precise. I see it more as guidance than something to follow blindly."

— Jayasree De, 30, aspirant and private tutor

Blame it on competitive exams

“I first came across astrology apps through social media ads and was curious to see how they worked. As a master's student preparing for competitive exams, there are times when the uncertainty about my career and future feels overwhelming. I turned to the app hoping for some guidance and perspective. While I think astrology can encourage self-reflection, I don't believe it should be followed blindly. In my experience, it's difficult to find an astrologer whose predictions consistently match real life.”

— Pabitra Manna, 26, student

Destiny still demands hard work

"I came across the Astrotalk app on the Play Store and decided to give it a try. I was curious to see what it had to say about my personality, luck and career prospects. While I found the experience interesting, I don't believe any astrology app can predict the future with complete accuracy. It made me realise that my success ultimately depends on my own hard work, not the stars. I wouldn't advise anyone to trust such apps blindly. And honestly, unless someone asked me about it, I probably would not have admit that I ever used one."

— Sudipto Chakraborty, 26, government job aspirant

Disillusioned by the predictions

"I first came across astrology apps through advertisements on social media. I downloaded one because I wanted to see whether online consultations were any better than visiting an astrologer in person. But the experience left me disappointed. I felt many of the predictions were vague or based on things that could apply to almost anyone.

In my opinion, the conversations relied more on psychological techniques than genuine insights, encouraging users to spend more money on further consultations. I would not recommend these apps to others and I believe there should be greater scrutiny of how they operate."

— Rupankar Pal, 22, student

Wishful whims of a young heart

"Looking back, it feels embarrassing, and I can't believe I actually did it. A few years ago, when I had just started my MBBS, I was feeling lonely and overwhelmed. Medical school can be incredibly demanding, and I guess I was looking for a little hope. So I downloaded an astrology app and even paid to find out if — and when — I would meet the special person in my life. Today, I laugh about it, but at the time, I genuinely wanted some reassurance."

— A 23-year-old medical student

A heads-up from the stars

“To know about the dangers ahead so that I can be prepared when the time comes. For me astrology doesn't give solutions to any problems we will face, it just let us know about the upcoming time.”

— Sukanya Dey, 26, artist

From Yeats to the Zodiac

“My fascination with astrology began in an unlikely place — literature. During my undergraduate years, I discovered W.B. Yeats and became so captivated by his poems that I started exploring the mystical ideas that influenced his writing. The interest deepened when I met a classmate who was deeply invested in astrology, witchcraft and white magic, and we eventually began dating.

As our relationship grew turbulent, I immersed myself in astrology apps and books on both Vedic and Western astrology. I tried to prove that we were astrologically incompatible and should break up. After one particularly heated argument, she dismissed astrology altogether, saying that human will mattered more than the stars.

Years later, my obsession has faded, but I still find myself opening astrology apps now and then — to check planetary transits, understand my birth chart or simply look for meaning during difficult phases of life. Sometimes, when you are struggling or waiting for a job, you just want to believe the universe has an explanation.”

— A 26-year-old unemployed man

Not worth the expense

“I tried using AstroTalk, but my experience was disappointing. The readings didn't feel particularly accurate or personalised. Most of the advice seemed generic rather than genuinely insightful. What put me off even more was the pricing – it felt expensive for the value being offered, especially when conversations stretched on without providing meaningful guidance.”

— Shalini Nayak, 25, IT professional