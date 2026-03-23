Why different body parts need different creams: Experts on face, hand, intimate-area skincare

In the age of multi-step skincare routines, using different creams for different parts of the body is no longer just a beauty trend — it’s a matter of skin health.

Medical experts say the skin on various parts of the body differs in thickness, sensitivity and oil production.

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As a result, products formulated for the face, hands, feet or intimate areas are designed to address specific concerns such as dryness, pigmentation, irritation or ageing.

“Not all skin is the same across the body. Each area has unique structural and functional differences, which is why specialised creams are formulated,” said Soumya Kanti Dutta, a dermatologist from Desun Hospital.

Why do different body parts need different creams?

“Always know your skin type,” Dutta said, adding, “That would be my advice to both women and men, whether we are dealing with an oily skin, combination skin, sensitive skin or dry skin. The dermatologist will recommend a face wash, moisturiser or night cream, and sunscreen suitable for you. The most important step is to determine your skin type and the area of the body you are applying the cream or lotion to.”

Kolkata-based makeup artist Bridgette Jones said, “Using different creams for different body parts is crucial because skin thickness, sensitivity, and oil gland density vary across the body, requiring specialised formulations to prevent issues like clogged pores, irritation, or insufficient hydration.”

Eye creams: For delicate, thinner skin

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The skin around the eyes is the thinnest on the body, making it prone to dryness, dark circles and early signs of ageing. Eye creams are typically formulated with lighter textures and ingredients that help hydrate without irritating this sensitive area.

How should one apply eye cream?

Jones said, “Take a little bit of the eye cream and put it on your ring finger and then apply it in an anti-clockwise motion. You need to pat the eye cream around the eye without pulling on or tugging the skin.”

Face creams: Moisturisers, sunscreens and serums for daily skincare

Facial skin is more delicate than the rest of the body and, therefore, requires specific products depending on the skin type and condition.

Datta explains that products such as face washes, moisturisers, sunscreens and serums serve different purposes — from hydration to protection from sun damage.

“Everybody is concerned with the appearance of their face. We have lots of creams like face washes, moisturisers, sunscreens, night creams and serums. These have completely different functions — they help decrease pigmentation, protect from sun tanning or sunburn, and keep the skin hydrated.”

Hand creams: Fighting constant exposure

Hands are exposed to sunlight, pollution and frequent washing throughout the day. This can strip the skin of natural oils, causing dryness and roughness.

“Carry a specialised hand cream in your bag if you have excess dryness. It’s a good thing to have a separate cream because we wash our hands so often. So we need to have a cream that replenishes the moisture in our skin,” Jones said.

Anti-fungal creams for the groin and armpit

Certain body parts — especially warm and moist regions like the groin and underarms — are more prone to fungal infections.

According to Datta, specific antifungal creams are prescribed to treat such conditions.

“If somebody is having a fungal infection affecting the axillary areas, the private parts or the groin region, we have specific antifungal creams like clotrimazole or luliconazole which are applied in these areas to get rid of the infection.”

These creams are not meant for daily use, but should be used only when prescribed by a doctor.

Intimate-area creams for infections and hygiene issues

Creams are sometimes prescribed for intimate areas when infections occur due to poor hygiene or other medical conditions.

Datta said, “Proper personal hygiene is extremely important because intimate areas are prone to bacterial or fungal infections. Depending on what condition we are dealing with, we prescribe creams accordingly — but not for routine use.”

“If you don’t have any skin condition, a single body lotion is enough for hydration, especially in winter. Medicated creams are only needed for concerns like eczema or dermatitis,” said Jones.